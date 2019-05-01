When is Soccer Aid 2019 on TV? Which celebrities are playing? Everything you need to know about ITV’s charity football match

Another year, another line-up of celebrities and former football stars are taking to the pitch for Soccer Aid to raise money for Unicef.

But who’ll be donning their spikes for England and the World XI team? Where is the match on and when will it air?

Here’s everything you need to know about Soccer Aid 2019…

We're back 💙⚽️⭐️ Come out to play with #SoccerAid for @UNICEF_uk and buy your Stamford Bridge tickets or hospitality here 👉https://t.co/yYe3GFy2FG pic.twitter.com/YIbcbF2X8Q — Soccer Aid ⚽️ (@socceraid) March 26, 2019

When is Soccer Aid 2019?

This year’s match is scheduled for Sunday 16th June, which also happens to be Father’s Day.

How can I watch Soccer Aid on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on ITV.

Where is Soccer Aid being held?

The match is moving to Chelsea FC’s Stamford Bridge in London this year, having previously been played at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Can I still buy tickets for Soccer Aid and what are the prices?

Tickets for the charity match are available now on the Soccer Aid website or you can order them on the phone by calling 020 7386 2019.

Tickets are priced at £10 for under-16s and adults from £20.

Who are the Soccer Aid teams?

The stars signed up to play for the England team so far are Soccer Aid co-founder Robbie Williams, who takes to the pitch every year, alongside Olympian Mo Farah, former footballer Jamie Redknapp, TOWIE star Mark Wright, TV presenter Ben Shephard, fitness coach Joe Wicks and F2 Freestyler Jeremy Lynch.

Chelsea FC legend Didier Drogba and former sprinter Usain Bolt have both signed up to play for the World XI team, alongside Love Island’s Kem Cetinay.

More players will be announced in the coming weeks.

Big #SoccerAid signing @didierdrogba chats about his street football as a child in Cote D’Ivoire 🇨🇮 The money we raise with @UNICEF_uk helps defend play for every child 💙 pic.twitter.com/cxk18OiYhO — Soccer Aid ⚽️ (@socceraid) March 26, 2019

Who are the Soccer Aid managers?

Sam Allardyce (who was briefly England manager) will be co-managing the English team alongside Good Morning Britain’s Susanna Reid, the first female manager of Soccer Aid for Unicef. They will be going head-to-head against I’m a Celebrity winner and former pro Harry Redknapp who will be co-managing the World XI with Reid’s fellow presenter Piers Morgan. ⚽️ 👊 'I've got one of the most lethal strikers in history… and you've got Ben Shephard!' Fighting talk from Piers, who is taking on Susanna in the dugout for @socceraid. Who do you think will win? pic.twitter.com/X7TBn6JuZ1 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 26, 2019

Where do the Soccer Aid proceeds go?

The money raised will go towards Unicef’s work protecting children in danger around the world, aiming to “help every child grow up happy, healthy and safe to play”.

Who won Soccer Aid in 2018?

Inbetweeners star Blake Harrison scored the winning goal for England in a tense penalty shoot-out last year.

The home nation has a slightly better record in Soccer Aid than in most major international football tournaments, having won five out of the six matches so far.