Who is Austria’s Eurovision 2019 entry Paenda?

After its 2015 Eurovision win with Conchita Wurst and a third-place finish in 2018, Austria is certainly a competitor to keep an eye on. Plus, they’re taking something of a gamble in the 2019 contest, with the country’s broadcaster choosing to send along a virtually unknown act without a public say.

Here’s everything you need to know about the blue-haired Paenda:

Who is Paenda?

The singer – real name Gabriela Horn – first started writing songs aged 14, eventually moving to Vienna to study jazz. She began calling herself Paenda in 2015 and released her first album in 2018.

Still not sure what she’s about? Her Facebook page says: “PÆNDA is pop. PÆNDA is EDM with some rough edges. PÆNDA is a conscious tightrope walk, right between listening experience and dance music.”

Hope that clears things up.

What is Austria’s Eurovision 2019 song called?

Paenda’s entry song will be called Limits. The track hasn’t been released yet.

What will Austria’s Eurovision 2019 song look like on stage?

We’ll have to wait until the final song is released to have a better idea. But we’re guessing there’s going to be a LOT of blue.

What are the odds of Austria winning Eurovision 2019?

We’ll update this page with odds information closer to the contest.

How did Austria do at the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest?

Very well. A leather-clad Cesár Sampson managed to scoop a third-place finish with track Nobody But You.

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final takes place in Tel Aviv, Israel, on May 18th 2019