What time is EastEnders on TV? What’s happening tonight? Who’s in the cast?

The trials and tribulations of the residents of Walford have gripped audiences ever since the first episode of EastEnders in 1985. Here’s everything you need to know about one of the nation’s favourite shows…

What days of the week is EastEnders on TV?

EastEnders is usually on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday each week with four episodes in total.

What time is EastEnders on TV?

Usually episodes air on BBC1 on Monday at 8pm, Tuesday at 7.30pm and Thursday at 7.30pm and Friday at 8pm. Changes are sometimes made to this schedule in order to accommodate special event programming and sport.

Can I live stream EastEnders online?

Yes, if you’re in the UK you can live stream episodes of EastEnders on BBC iPlayer.

Can I catch up on EastEnders episodes if I miss them live?

Yes, if you’re in the UK, episodes of EastEnders remain available for catch up on BBC iPlayer for a month after their initial broadcast on BBC1.

Can I watch EastEnders on BBC iPlayer from outside the UK?

Unfortunately not. Due to rights agreements, you need to be in the UK to stream and download programmes or watch BBC TV channels.

What’s going to happen in EastEnders tonight and this week?

SPOILERS!

Monday 29 April: Past feuds resurface when Sean Slater arrives back in Albert Square after ten years away. Lola is jealous of Jay and Ruby’s relationship and plots payback on her love rival and new boss!

Tuesday 30 April: Jean is thrilled when she is finally reunited with her son Sean. But the happiness is short-lived when there’s angry confrontation between Sean and his ex-girlfriend Ruby over what happened to her gangster dad, Johnny Allen. Is Honey having second thoughts about moving in with Adam?

Thursday 2 May: Jean and Sean leave the Square for a break in the countryside, but it’s not long before Jean’s health takes a turn for the worse – leading Sean to make a shock confession… Things are frosty between Honey and Billy during his birthday party at the Vic.

Friday 3 May: There’s panic for Stacey after brother Sean breaks the news he’s called an ambulance for Jean. After spending time with Billy and their kids, Honey makes a big decision about her future.

Who is the EastEnders showrunner?

Kate Oates is the current EastEnders producer. She took over the role in 2018 following the departure of John Yorke. Oates was previously the producer of ITV soaps Emmerdale and Coronation Street. She is also the senior executive producer for BBC shows Casualty and Holby City.

Is Walford a real place?

No, Walford is not a real place – it’s a fictional borough of east London. Find out more about Walford and how it got its name, here.

Where is EastEnders filmed? Is it filmed on the real streets of London?

EastEnders has been filmed at BBC Elstree Centre since it premiered in 1985. Shooting also takes place in Hertfordshire, about 13 miles northwest of London. Find out more about the set here.

Can I visit the set of EastEnders?

Sadly not. There are no tours of the EastEnders sets or of the studio due to the show’s packed production schedule (four 30-minute episodes are produced every week) and what the BBC states as being “additional security concerns”.

Where can I watch classic EastEnders clips?

The BBC hosts a selection of EastEnders clips from over the decades on its website.

Where can I watch video previews of EastEnders episodes?

Who’s in the cast of EastEnders?

EastEnders has a very large cast due to the sheer number of storylines and the demanding schedule required to output four episodes a week.

Some of the best known current cast members include:

