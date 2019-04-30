Could this be the first Love Island contestant of series 5?

It’s a little while yet until Love Island is back on our screens – but it seems the show may have found its first contestant of series five.

RadioTimes.com understands that Soph Piper has spoken with producers of the ITV2 reality show, with the 20-year-old catching their eye thanks to her uncanny resemblance to older sister, TV presenter Rochelle Humes.

Execs are reportedly “desperate” to sign Piper up, hoping she can be this year’s answer to Dani Dyer – who won the hearts of fans (and saw audience numbers rocket) in series four.

A show insider explained, “ITV2 bosses are really keen for Soph to be the star of this year’s series.

“Last year they had Dani and her claim to fame with dad Danny captured viewers and boosted the show’s ratings.

“This year they’re hoping to do the same with Rochelle and her youngest sister, who’s the spitting image of her.”

The insider told The Sun, “Soph is the perfect islander – she’s incredibly beautiful and loves meeting new people after already doing a season in Ibiza.

“She’s currently deciding with her family if it’s the right move for her but it’s looking like a strong possibility.”

A spokesperson for Love Island declined to comment on the reports.

Love Island is no stranger to putting a pseudo-celeb in its line-up; in addition to Dani last year, Marcel “did you know I was in Blazin’ Squad” Somerville appeared in series three, while Scott Thomas – the brother of soap stars Ryan and Adam Thomas – came third in 2016.

Filming for the new series has already commenced, with host Caroline Flack confirming the show is back in production after the Easter weekend.

“By the end of the week, I’m going to have potentially seen the cast for this year which is really exciting and mad that it’s come around this quick,” she said via her Instagram story.

“I’ll let you know what happens. It’s going to be a long, hot summer and all that.”

Love Island returns to ITV 2 in the summer