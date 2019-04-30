Who’s going to be on Love Island 2019?

After the enormous success of the fourth series of Love Island (the finale was the most watched programme on a non-terrestrial channel since the 2012 Olympics), it’s little wonder that the show was instantly renewed for a fifth series.

Come June this year, another cohort of beautiful people will head for the sunny climes of Spain looking for love (or, at the very least, a teeth-whitening endorsement) as they spend the summer sticking it on one another and getting mugged off in the hope of winning the £50,000 cash prize.

And it appears we’re mere weeks away from finding out exactly who is going into the villa, with Caroline Flack revealing that she may be privy to who is in the line-up before the end of April.

Speaking on Easter Monday (22nd April), she explained on her Instagram story, “By the end of the week, I’m going to have potentially seen the cast for this year which is really exciting and mad that it’s come around this quick.”

But who will be making their move to Majorca in the hope of coupling up with The One? Here’s everything we know so far.

What sorts of characters will the Love Island team cast?

Love Island’s winning formula seems to be derived from the stellar work of the casting team who endeavour to find a varied mix of individuals who strike the balance of being compatible with one another while also making great television.

Several of those who take part in the programme are hand-picked by producers, but others are selected after completing a rigorous application process, which includes sending over a video of themselves alongside a series of filter-free selfies.

The last two series, which have seen the show become more and more popular, seem to have nailed the balance between finding fame-seekers and genuine hopeless romantics – despite garnering some criticism for not featuring a diverse enough cast.

Alongside the usual models, personal trainers and Insta-influencers that have become Love Island staples, the more recent editions have also included a “semi-famous” Islander to pique interest, with Dani Dyer and Marcel ‘Did you know I was in Blazin’ Squad?’ Somerville becoming cornerstones of the villa in their respective series.

And as well as including a few slightly older contestants who bring a more nuanced and mature perspective on romance other than ‘did you stick it on her’ (eg Laura and Paul from series four), the show has started to champion ‘underdog’ islanders who stand apart from the rest of the villa’s perma-tanned cohort – see series three runner-up Camilla Thurlow and series four’s perpetually sunburnt Doctor Alex George.

So those are some of the types we might expect to see heading to Majorca this year but what about more specific rumours about who is being scouted? Step this way…

Who’s been rumoured for the Love Island 2019 line-up?

Soph Piper

Rochelle Humes’s lookalike little sister is reportedly in advance talks to enter the villa.

“A source close to Love Island” explained that producers are hoping the 20-year-old will be this year’s Dani Dyer.

“ITV2 bosses are really keen for Soph to be the star of this year’s series,” the insider told The Sun. “Last year they had Dani and her claim to fame with dad Danny captured viewers and boosted the show’s ratings.

“This year they’re hoping to do the same with Rochelle and her youngest sister, who’s the spitting image of her.

“Soph is the perfect islander – she’s incredibly beautiful and loves meeting new people after already doing a season in Ibiza.

“She’s currently deciding with her family if it’s the right move for her but it’s looking like a strong possibility.”

Lotan Carter

The former Big Brother star has reportedly met with Love Island producers about starring in series 5.

Carter, who previously worked as a Dreamboy, was apparently worried that his reality TV past could hold him back.

“Lotan’s really up for it and he’s been training so he looks his best on camera,” a source told The Sun.

“Producers seemed really interested but he’s worried his reality show past might work against him.

“He’s got some really good stories about celebs, though, and would make great TV.

“And he’s looking for love. He wants to find The One and hopes that he can find someone to settle down with through the show.”

Megan Barton Hanson… again

Whether you loved her or loathed her, Megan Barton Hanson made Love Island unmissable viewing last year.

The bodacious blonde was quite the bombshell when she strutted in on day eight, instantly turning heads in the villa, with even those in the most comfortable couplings tempted to stray.

While Doctor Alex initially tried (and ultimately failed) to stick it on her, Megan chose to couple up with hashtag deep Eyal Booker, with the pair going all the way in the Hideaway – before she pied him off with the immortal line, “You’re not exactly Jim Carrey.”

Instead, “Muggy” Meg broke up what seemed to be the villa’s most unshakeable couple, with Wes Nelson ditching Laura for Meg almost immediately after he heard she was interested in him.

While their romance was not without its ups and downs (Alex-with-the-glasses in Casa Amor, anyone?), the pair made it to the show’s live finals, finishing in fourth place – and actually seemed genuinely in love when they moved in together shortly after the show.

But the pair have since split following Wes’ appearance of Dancing on Ice, and friends of Meg have hinted the former glamour model would be willing to do the show all over again.

“Megan will be raring to go and meet new blokes now it’s finished with Wes,” a pal told the Daily Star newspaper.

“She is understandably upset it hasn’t worked out but she isn’t one to dwell on the past.

“We reckon it’s the ideal tonic to get over Wes. She should apply now.”

Jane Park

Back to reality tomorrow 🙃 pic.twitter.com/RCnj3q3Zx8 — Jane Park (@janeparkx) April 7, 2019

Lottery wildchild Jane Park first entered the public eye when she scooped £1 million on the Euromillions draw aged just 17.

Now 23, Edinburgh-based Jane is hoping to trade Scotland for Spain this summer in a bid to find love in the villa.

“Jane has made it clear she is on the lookout for the perfect guy and reckons Love Island is a great place to start,” a source told The Sun.

“Chiefs approached her before but Jane didn’t feel ready. She’s single now and feels the time is right to explore options.

“She loved last year’s show and thinks it might give her something long-lasting.”

Holibobs day 2 pic.twitter.com/Qf0uhEFCy0 — Jane Park (@janeparkx) April 2, 2019

The millionaire has admitted she finds it “difficult” to meet men due to her hefty lottery win.

Speaking to Sunday People last year, she explained, “I’ve had s*** relationships and it’s left me with a massive guard up. With the last one, I showered him with gifts. I thought it would make him happy.

“I bought him a Rolex, a car, clothes every week. I regret it all.”

Love Island is Jane’s latest bid to try and find romance, having previously offered men a £60,000 allowance to wine and dine her.

“Nobody really caught her eye,” the source continued. “Jane knows Love Island contestants are vetted and thinks she’ll get a better quality of man there.”

Sairah Pinnock

The older sister of Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Sairah was hotly-tipped by the tabloids to enter Love Island last year.

A Love Island insider reportedly told The Sun: “Sairah is one of the Love Island reserves who could be thrown into the mix at any time during one of the episodes.

“She’s had her fair share of bad relationships so is well and truly on the look-out for love and a long-term relationship.”

However, her inclusion looks less likely for series five, after Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne publicly blasted the show for its lack of diversity.

How many weeks in and we are yet to see hardly any diversity in @LoveIsland I’m tuning off! 🤦🏽‍♀️ #disappointed #diversity x Leigh — Little Mix (@LittleMix) June 28, 2018

Amelia Goodman

Amelia Goodman comes from a family of reality TV stars, with her sister Chloe Goodman appearing on Ex on the Beach and Celebrity Big Brother. Her other sister Lauryn is also no stranger to the fame game, with 56,000 Instagram followers.

Amelia isn’t far behind with 23k followers on Instagram, describing herself as a social media influencer from Brighton. She was rumoured for Love Island 2018, with Mail Online claiming that she has already met with producers and casting bosses.

Could 2019 be her time to shine?

Ethan Allen

Gabby Allen’s gorgeous younger brother turned heads when he briefly featured in the 2017 edition of Love Island, with many calling for the Leeds University graduate to feature on the show.

His popularity saw him reportedly meet with show bosses ahead of the 2018 series.

“Ethan didn’t want to go on the show initially, even though Gabby had such an amazing time,” a source told The Sun.

“But producers were keen to get him on board and he’s been in for a couple of meetings.

“He’s not fully on board yet, and it’s too early to say who’s definitely going on the show, but he’s in talks and Gabby is encouraging him to do it.”

Braelin Kail Peery

American Instagram star Braelin Kail Peery confirmed she had been approached by producers to take part in the fifth series of Love Island.

The 20-year-old model from Atlanta seems to be perfect villa fodder, having garnered over 8000 followers on Instagram and 21,000 followers on Twitter.

i really just got asked to be on the show love island … — kail (@ohkailno) March 6, 2019

But Braelin, who stated she was bisexual on her Twitter page last September, seems markedly more guarded about packing her back and heading to Mallorca for the summer.

When one of her followers urged her to take part, she replied, “I’m 20 and have never been in a relationship before. I can’t already be going on love shows.”

Could she change her mind?

Ercan Ramadan

The Only Way is Marbs star was reportedly approached early in January after his strong social media presence and connections to other Love Island stars caught the eye of producers.

“Love Island casting agents are approaching people with low-level fame to take part in this year’s show, they told Ercan he’d be a perfect fit for the show and that they really wanted him on board,” a source told The Sun.

“This year they know exactly who they want on the show, everyone on Love Island must have a strong influence on social media – it’s key to the success of the show.”

However, they may be a little too late in signing the star, with Ercan now dating former Geordie Shore favourite Vicky Pattison.

A show insider has since denied that Ercan was approached, telling MailOnline, “No it’s not true, we haven’t auditioned these names.”