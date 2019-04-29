An iconic EastEnders actress directed Line of Duty episode five

The penultimate episode of Line of Duty – with that brilliantly passive aggressive interview scene starring Anna Maxwell-Martin – was directed by an iconic EastEnders actress.

Advertisement

Sue Tully, who played teen mother Michelle Fowler in EastEnders from the soap’s very first episode in 1985 until her departure in 1995, directed the last two episodes of Line of Duty series five.

The first four episodes of the most recent series have been directed by John Strickland, who also worked with writer Jed Mercurio on Bodyguard.

Tully, who rose to fame as rebellious schoolgirl Suzanne Ross in Grange Hill, had her first directing job on EastEnders in the 90s and has gone on to take the lead behind the scenes of episodes of Tin Star, The A Word, Britannia, Musketeers and Silent Witness, to name a few.

The appearance of her name in the credits was quickly picked up by viewers…

I love that tonight’s #LineOfDuty has been directed by Sue Tully aka the original Michelle Fowler! pic.twitter.com/uTmzn52MWj — Elliot Gonzalez (@elliot_gonzalez) April 28, 2019

shout out to Sue Tully who directed that incredible episode #LineofDuty — Sarah Phelps (@PhelpsieSarah) April 29, 2019

How brilliant is Sue Tully? Not only one of our finest actresses but an outstanding director…last two episodes of #lineofduty best 2 episodes of #tinstar2 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Jenna Russell (@jennarusselluk) April 29, 2019

And even prompted some of the show’s more hair-brained theories:

Theory:

That episode was directed by Sue Tully:

Sue Tully was Michelle Fowler.

Michelle Fowler married Lofty Holloway.

So….. the director is H#LineOfDuty — Nick Dent (@NickDentsBrain) April 28, 2019

#LineOfDuty directed by sue tully..will dirty den turn out to be h…. — philip whitehurst (@halliwell_jones) April 28, 2019

Given her excellent direction of the interview scene between Maxwell-Martin’s Patricia Carmichael and Adrian Dunbar’s Ted Hastings, we can’t wait to see what Tully pulls out of the bag for the Line of Duty series finale next week.

Advertisement

Line of Duty airs on Sunday nights at 9pm on BBC1