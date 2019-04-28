Set in a South Indian hospital and starring New Tricks’ Amanda Redman, ITV’s sun-drenched medical drama The Good Karma Hospital is returning to TV for a third series.

Here’s everything you need to know about series three…

When is The Good Karma Hospital series three on TV?

No details yet, but the series will likely return to its Sunday night slot at 9pm on ITV.

What’s going to happen in The Good Karma Hospital series three?

The series two finale ended on an cliffhanger when Dr Ruby Walker (Amrita Acharia) told Dr Gabriel Varma (James Krishna Floyd) that she needed to work some things out, before asking him to wait for her. Series three will likely explore what the future might hold for their relationship, in addition to Ruby’s burgeoning relationship with her long-lost father.

The new series will also introduce an acid attack storyline, which Amanda Redman, who suffered a burn on her arm as a child, worked on with series creator and writer Dan Sefton.

Asked about series three, Sefton told RadioTimes.com: “We’re really, really excited about it. We filmed it last year, and I think that it’s a really strong moving story at the heart of it this year, about a victim of an acid attack.

“That was something that Amanda Redman talked to me about, because obviously she’s got a burn on her arm,” Sefton continued, “and she’s involved in that world, ever since she was a child. So she was very passionate about that story, and then we worked together on it, and I think it works really really well.

“I’m really excited for people to see it,” he added. “It’s not a complete change in tone for the show, which is still emotional and warm – a lovely show I think. But we’ve always tried to do a story with a bit of edge to it, through every series, and I think people really enjoy those stories, and this I think is a very good addition.”

Who stars in The Good Karma Hospital?

Amanda Redman (New Tricks) plays the eccentric Doctor Lydia Fonseca, while Amrita Acharia (Game of Thrones) plays Ruby Walker, a junior doctor who decides to move to India from London after a break-up.

Joining them are James Floyd (Dream Team), who plays the stubborn doctor Gabriel Varma, and comedian and actor Neil Morrissey (Line of Duty) who plays Lydia’s partner, Greg McConnell.