  4. Line of Duty’s Adrian Dunbar met a Derry Girl in a lift – and it was wonderfully awkward

Line of Duty’s Adrian Dunbar met a Derry Girl in a lift – and it was wonderfully awkward

Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan has described her ‘mortifying’ encounter with her fellow Northern Irish actor

Adrian Dunbar, Nicola Coughlan (BBC, C4)

The worlds of Line of Duty and Derry Girls collided in a lift in Belfast when Adrian Dunbar met Nicola Coughlan – and the latter has described their ‘mortifying’ encounter on Twitter.

Both the BBC1 police drama and the Channel 4 comedy are filmed in the Northern Irish capital, and Coughlan was pretty starstruck when she met the man behind Ted Hastings.

Revealing their two meetings and sharing photos of the pair together, Coughlan wrote: “Little known fact, Line of Duty and Derry Girls filmed in Belfast at the same time. There are a lot of early starts, one morning my pickup was at 4am, I am not a morning person in the slightest so I was so tired I decided to bring my pillow with me to sleep in the car.

“I got to the lift, it opened, and there was Adrian Dunbar, I was mortified so got in the lift, clutching onto my pillow like a sleepy toddler, turned around and literally said nothing to him. Then I arrived at a reading yesterday and who is sat there? Ol Aidy D himself.

“I went to be a cool, calm, professional actor and introduce myself and he said, ‘Oh I remember you and your pillow.’”

It is not clear what exactly the “reading” that Coughlan refers to could be. Neither Line of Duty nor Derry Girls are currently at read-through stage, but could Dunbar and Coughlan be starring in another show together?

If so, that’s a very exciting prospect indeed…

Line of Duty airs on Sunday nights at 9pm on BBC1

