Line of Duty’s Adrian Dunbar met a Derry Girl in a lift – and it was wonderfully awkward

The worlds of Line of Duty and Derry Girls collided in a lift in Belfast when Adrian Dunbar met Nicola Coughlan – and the latter has described their ‘mortifying’ encounter on Twitter.

Both the BBC1 police drama and the Channel 4 comedy are filmed in the Northern Irish capital, and Coughlan was pretty starstruck when she met the man behind Ted Hastings.

A STORY:

Little known fact, Line of Duty and Derry Girls filmed in Belfast at the same time

Revealing their two meetings and sharing photos of the pair together, Coughlan wrote: “Little known fact, Line of Duty and Derry Girls filmed in Belfast at the same time. There are a lot of early starts, one morning my pickup was at 4am, I am not a morning person in the slightest so I was so tired I decided to bring my pillow with me to sleep in the car.

“I got to the lift, it opened, and there was Adrian Dunbar, I was mortified so got in the lift, clutching onto my pillow like a sleepy toddler, turned around and literally said nothing to him. Then I arrived at a reading yesterday and who is sat there? Ol Aidy D himself.

“I went to be a cool, calm, professional actor and introduce myself and he said, ‘Oh I remember you and your pillow.’”

It is not clear what exactly the “reading” that Coughlan refers to could be. Neither Line of Duty nor Derry Girls are currently at read-through stage, but could Dunbar and Coughlan be starring in another show together?

If so, that’s a very exciting prospect indeed…

Line of Duty airs on Sunday nights at 9pm on BBC1