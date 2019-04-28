From finishing third to being disqualified from the competition altogether, Romania have had very mixed journeys at the Eurovision Song Contest. Yet they’ve never actually won. Could 2019 be their year?

Here’s everything you need to know about the singer they’re relying on to bring home the Eurovision trophy, Ester Peony.

Who is Romania’s Eurovision 2019 entry Ester Peony?

Real name Alexandra Crețu, Ester Peony bases her stage name on the Babylonian god of love and beauty, Ishtar.

She grew up in Canada, but found fame in birth country Romania after posting videos of herself singing covers of famous tracks.

What is Romania’s Eurovision 2019 song called?

Ester Peony will perform On a Sunday at Eurovision 2019. It’s a moody slow ballad that might give you serious flashbacks to early noughties pop. You’ve been warned.

What will Romania’s Eurovision 2019 song look like on stage?

If it’s anything like the performance at the Romanian national finals, it should be memorable. Not necessarily for the best reasons, though.

During the final of Selecția Națională, Peony performed slouching on an old sofa chair while musicians – including two ‘drummers’ – stood awkwardly on the sidelines.

What are the odds of Romania winning Eurovision 2019?

You can find out what the bookies make of Romania’s entry here closer to the contest.

How did Romania do at the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest?

The country failed to reach the final, bowing out at the semis. Why? Their entry, Goodbye by The Humans, might have been the most nightmare-inducing performance ever to grace the Eurovision stage with its creepy use of white masks.

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final takes place in Tel Aviv, Israel, on May 18th 2019