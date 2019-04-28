Here are all the shows coming to Disney+

Disney is throwing everything at its brand-new streaming service Disney+, launching a ton of new TV shows and bringing in old favourites like The Simpsons to tempt people to sign up.

Subscribers will be able to watch content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic. Take a look at what’s on offer…

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

This live-action series from Marvel Studios will see Anthony Mackie return as Falcon, while Sebastian Stan reprises his role as Winter Soldier.

The World According to Jeff Goldblum

A documentary series from National Geographic, in which actor Jeff Goldblum “pulls back the curtain on a seemingly familiar object to reveal a world of astonishing connections, fascinating science and a whole lot of big ideas.”

Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2

A documentary series showing “the hard work and imagination” that has gone into making Frozen 2, “one of the most highly anticipated Walt Disney Animation Studios features of all time.”

WandaVision

A live-action series from Marvel Studios. Elizabeth Olsen returns as Wanda Maximoff (AKA Scarlet Witch) and Paul Bettany is back as The Vision.

Lizzie Maguire

Hilary Duff will reprise her role as the titular character, who is now a 30-year-old New Yorker.

Marvel’s What If…?

The first animated series from Marvel Studios takes inspiration from the comic books of the same name. According to Disney, “each episode will explore a pivotal moment from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and turn it on its head, leading the audience into uncharted territory.”

Toy Story: Forky Asks a Question

This “Toy Story-based project” is an animated short series from Pixar Animation Studios, starring Toy Story’s brand-new character Forky.

Toy Story: Lamp Life

Toy Story character Bo Peep is getting her very own Pixar short, Lamp Life.

Muppets Now

A short-form unscripted series that will see the muppets interact with celebrities.

Magic of the Animal Kingdom

A documentary series from National Geographic “which takes viewers behind the scenes with the highly respected animal-care experts, veterinarians and biologists at Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Epcot’s SeaBase aquarium.”

The Phineas and Ferb Movie

This is still a working title, but we Disney Television Animation has lined up a new animated film featuring many of the voice cast from the original series which ran between 2007 and 2015.

The Mandalorian

The world’s first scripted live-action Star Wars series, which is set to premiere on Disney+ on 12th November 2019. The Mandalorian is set in the Star Wars universe between the events of Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens.

Ms Marvel

Just announced at #D23Expo, MS. MARVEL, an original series from Marvel Studios, only on Disney+ pic.twitter.com/serwRYXsRG — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 23, 2019

Marvel’s first Muslim superhero is getting her own Disney+ series. Written by Bisha K Ali (of Hulu’s Four Weddings and a Funeral), the series will focus on a Pakistani-American teenager named Kamela Kahn. Hailing from a religious family in New Jersey, she has the power of polymorphy – i.e. the ability to stretch and change shape. The character comes from the award-winning Marvel comic, and Disney confirmed that she will also be appearing in upcoming Marvel movies.

The show was announced at D23 Expo in August 2019. No release date has yet been set.

She-Hulk

Having made her debut back in February 1980 in Stan Lee and John Buscema’s Marvel comic Savage She-Hulk #1, this character is a lawyer and a cousin of Bruce Banner who got an emergency blood transfusion from him – a life-saving procedure which left her with Hulk-life qualities. The show was first announced at D23 Expo in August 2019, but no news yet on casting.

Just announced at #D23Expo, SHE-HULK, an original series from Marvel Studios, only on Disney+ pic.twitter.com/fUrYwfGLOQ — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 23, 2019

Moon Knight

Just announced at #D23Expo, MOON KNIGHT, an original series from Marvel Studios, only on Disney+ pic.twitter.com/iMHyl7BuAQ — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 23, 2019

Moon Knight, aka Marc Spector, is a former CIA agent whose life was saved by the Moon God Khonshu.

After Marc killed his terrorist nemesis Bushman, he became “Moon Knight”. No word yet on a release date.

Love, Simon: The Series

A sequel series to the independent film about a closeted gay teen who falls in love with a mysterious classmate that he meets online. This one revolves around a new character called Victor, while original star Nick Robinson is on board as narrator.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

An exclusive new season of The Clone Wars, the 3D CGI animated TV series created by George Lucas. The series will be revived for a seventh season consisting of 12 episodes.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

This ridiculously-named TV series is a work of “docufiction” created specifically for Disney+ and is based on the High School Musical movie franchise. Its very meta plotline sees a group of students at East High attempt to stage a performance of High School Musical for their winter theatre production.

Hawkeye

The expert archer of the Avengers will return in his own TV series, once again played by Jeremy Renner.

Set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, the series is set to feature character Kate Bishop (yet to be cast) who becomes Hawkeye’s successor.

Untitled Cassian Andor Star Wars series

The untitled Cassian Andor series starring Rogue One’s Diego Luna and Alan Tudyk (droid K-2SO) will be coming to Disney+.

Loki

Tom Hiddleston’s character Loki is getting his own Marvel Studios series.

Untitled Obi-Wan Kenobi series

Ewan McGregor will reprise his role as the jedi in a series set between Star Wars Episodes III and IV.

The Simpsons

All 30 seasons of The Simpsons will be available on Disney+ (in the USA, at least) from day one.

Monsters At Work

A Monsters Inc. series from Pixar that picks up six months after the end of the original film, with John Goodman and Billy Crystal returning to voice Sully and Mike. It is set to premiere in 2020.

Further projects which have already been announced include Diary of a Female President and live-action films Lady and the Tramp, Noelle, Togo, Timmy Failureand Stargirl.

Nonfiction series include Be Our Chef, Cinema Relics: Iconic Art of the Movies (working title), Earthkeepers (working title), Encore!, the untitled Walt Disney Imagineering documentary series, Marvel’s 616, Marvel’s Hero Project, (Re)Connect, Rogue Trip and Shop Class (working title).

The first year will also see fans able to watch Fox titles including The Sound of Music, The Princess Bride and Malcolm in the Middle.

