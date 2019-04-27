Glastonbury Festival 2019: line-up, live TV coverage, tickets and key dates

After its fallow year, Glastonbury Festival is heading back to Worthy Farm in 2019.

The music festival will see 175,000 people descend on Somerset to see the show’s mightily impressive line-up.

Tickets sold out many moons ago, so unless you’re one of the lucky few who manage to secure some, you’re probably going to be watching much of the coverage at home.

Here’s everything you need to know about Glastonbury 2019…

When is Glastonbury 2019?

This year, Glastonbury 2019 will be taking place between the 26th-30th June at Worthy Farm, Pilton, Somerset.

Who’s on the Glastonbury 2019 line-up?

Here is the first Glastonbury Festival 2019 line-up poster, which includes our final two Pyramid Stage headliners: @TheKillers (Saturday) and @TheCure (Sunday). Many more acts and attractions still to be announced. pic.twitter.com/jYOoTQQurf — Glastonbury Festival (@GlastoFest) March 15, 2019

This year will see indie rockers The Killers and The Cure, grime artist Stormzy, pop princess Kylie Minogue and soul star Janet Jackson as the headliners of the famous Pyramid stage.

Other big names featuring this year include BRIT award winner George Ezra, Liam Gallagher, Miley Cyrus and Tame Impala.

Previous headlines The Chemical Brothers, as well as Jorja Smith and Bastille, will also be appearing.

With 12 stages to fill, the line-up in its entirety is still to be announced, but the line-up confirmed so far is available here.

Glastonbury 2019 live TV and radio coverage

The BBC has confirmed it will continue to cover Glastonbury live on TV and radio until at least 2022.

That means the broadcaster is expected to offer extensive coverage across all five days of the festival in 2019.

The last time Glastonbury was held in 2017, BBC2 and BBC4 devoted over 30 hours of TV coverage over the festival weekend, along with even more live performance streams on the BBC website and iPlayer.

BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra, 6 Music and Radio 3 all aired live music coverage from the festival in 2017.

The BBC’s plans for Glastonbury 2019 are still to be confirmed, but we will update this page with more details as they come.

Can I still get tickets for Glastonbury 2019?

Unsurprisingly, tickets for 2019 sold out pretty much instantly.

However, as tickets go on sale many months before the event itself, some tickets are returned, giving those who didn’t manage to get tickets the first time round a second chance.

There will be a resale of any returned coach packages on Thursday 25th April followed by a general admission resale on Sunday 28th April.

You need to register for free to buy tickets before you apply. You can do this by clicking here.

Glastonbury Festival 2019 takes place 26th-30th June at Worthy Farm, Pilton, Somerset