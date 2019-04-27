Who is Iceland’s Eurovision 2019 entry bondage-synth-punk trio Hatari?

You’d better sit down for this: Iceland is sending along “award-winning techno BDSM” trio Hatari (Hater in English) to the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest.

While the competition is famous for hosting the likes of Cliff Richard and ABBA, Hatari are hoping Eurovision will bring them “one step nearer to our plan to destroy capitalism.”

Although you’re sure to know all about Hatari after the worldwide revolution is sparked at Eurovision this May (final to take place on the 18th), here are some key facts about the group that might give you a leg up during the collapse of society.

Who are Iceland’s Hatari?

The men behind Hatari’s leather and chains are actually three school friends, Klemens Hannigan, Matthías Tryggvi Haraldson, and Einar Stéfansson.

Although the group of gimp-suited dungeon masters first started performing in 2017, many thought the band had split at the end of 2018 after declaring they’d failed to bring down the socio-economic world order.

However, they were brought out of retirement after having the idea to enter the Icelandic internal Eurovision process Söngvakeppnin to take down capitalism. You know, just like Marx would.

Not only were Hatari selected to represent their country (beating Friðrik Ómar and his power ballad What If I Can’t Have Love?), but they soon challenged Benjamin Netanyahu – Prime Minister of Eurovision host nation Israel – to a wrestling match.

And not just any match: the band goaded Netanyahu for a bout of trouser-grip wrestling, or glíma. “The wrestling match is to take place on Magen David Square in Tel Aviv on May 19th at the time of your choosing,” the group said in a statement.

Be warned: the video below contains exactly what you might expect from an Icelandic BDSM metal group.

They have said the fight will employ “traditional Icelandic trouser grip rules” and that a neutral UN-sponsored referee will be present to ensure “drengskapur” (sportsman-like conduct) is upheld.

Hatari have said the match will take place on 19th May in Tel Aviv – the location of the Eurovision final – but thoughtfully gave the Israeli leader the chance to pick a time that best suits him.

However, this match wouldn’t have too much to do with the song contest. Hatari say that if they win they’d have the right to establish “the first ever Hatari sponsored liberal BDSM colony” in Israel.

And if Netanyahu turns out to harbour a secret talent for trouser wrestling? The band said their loss would result in the Israeli government receiving the “full political and economic control” of Iceland’s Vestmannaeyjar islands.

Looks like the ball’s in Netanyahu’s side of the glíma court.

What do Hatari look like out of costume?

You probably won’t see it in the Eurovision finals, but the three boys have a more cuddly side. Really. The group took off their costumes for a TV in the Iceland national selection where they were seen baking, playing with children and overall being top blokes.

What is Iceland’s Eurovision 2019 song called?

Hatari will sing Hatrið Mun Sigra (Hate Will Prevail) at the Eurovision Song Contest, which is expected to be watched by 190 million viewers.

Sung in Icelandic, Hatrið Mun Sigra will feature such memorable lyrics as “The hangover is endless/Life is meaningless/The emptiness will get us all” before breaking into a rousing chorus of “Hate will prevail/Europe will crumble”.

We’re guessing your gran isn’t going to be a fan.

What will Iceland’s Eurovision 2019 song look like on stage?

Leather. Chains. A guy with a massive stick smashing two drums on either side of the stage. We can expect it all if Hatari repeats the performance they gifted viewers at Iceland’s national selection contest.

For Eurovision fans, Hatari’s performance is likely to bring back memories of Lordi, the metal group who won the contest with Hard Rock Hallelujah in 2006. Rather than representing Iceland, however, the Eurovision trolls hailed from Finland.

What are the odds of Iceland winning Eurovision 2019?

We’ll have to wait till closer to the competition to see what the bookies make of Hatari’s chances.

How did Iceland do at the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest?

For the third year in a row, the country failed to qualify for the grand final, with singer Ari Ólafsson bowing out at the semi-finals.

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final takes place in Tel Aviv, Israel, on 18th May 2019