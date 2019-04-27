Accessibility Links

How to get tickets for Britain’s Got Talent 2019

How to be in the audience for Britain's Got Talent, and see all the judges and contestants in action in person

Britain's Got Talent judges 2018: Simon Cowell, David Walliams, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon

Fancy seeing the Britain’s Got Talent acts and judges in person? Good news: you can still apply for tickets for 2019’s live shows – and they’re all free!

How? Here’s everything you need to know…

How do I get tickets to Britain’s Got Talent 2019 auditions?

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to attend the auditions. Nothing wrong with you in particular (you’re downright fab, if you ask us), it’s just that filming finished in February this year.

How do I get tickets to Britain’s Got Talent 2019 live shows?

All tickets are available (for free) via the website Applause Store.

As tickets will be in high demand, you should sign up to a mailing list to be notified when tickets become available.

While all seats are free, audiences are chosen to come on a first come, first served basis, so it’s best to arrive early on the day itself. Plus, as not everyone who gets a ticket actually turns up, BGT deliberately over-issues a percentage of tickets to compensate for no-shows and ensure a full studio audience.

When are Britain’s Got Talent 2019’s live shows?

ITV has not yet confirmed exactly when they’re taking place, but, like last year, fans can expect the live shows to start on a Monday around late May. It’s likely they’ll take place over five consecutive nights, with the final taking place on the Friday.

Where are Britain’s Got Talent 2019’s live shows?

BGT hasn’t yet confirmed where you can watch the finals. In 2018 the show moved out of the TV studio and into the Hammersmith Apollo in London.

Although it made the show look even bigger, the broadcast didn’t always go so smoothly. During bad weather in the first semi-final, the live show dropped off the air for over 10 minutes.

