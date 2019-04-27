When is Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway back on ITV?

Ant and Dec reunite in 2019 for the latest series of Britain’s Got Talent on ITV.

The show marks the TV return of Ant McPartlin, who pulled out of work commitments last year following a drink-driving conviction.

As well as missing the most recent series of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, McPartlin agreed with Donnelly that they would not be making a new series of Saturday Night Takeaway for 2019 – leading some fans to wonder whether the show could be cancelled for good.

However, a spokesperson for ITV has confirmed the show will return in the future.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming 16th series…

When will Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway be back on TV?

A spokesperson for ITV said, “Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway will return to ITV in 2020.”

While no date has been confirmed, it is likely the new series would start around late February time in 2020, following the form of the previous six series.

Why isn’t Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway on this year?

In a statement released in 2018, a spokesperson for Ant and Dec said the pair would not be working on a series of Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway in 2019 in order to give Ant time to recover.

“Production and filming for a Saturday Night Takeaway series in February would normally have already started, and continue throughout 2018 and early 2019,” the rep explained.

“Neither Ant and Dec nor ITV wanted to compromise the quality of the show, and therefore felt it was better to rest the series next year. They will instead bring the show back in 2020, bigger and better than ever.”

What will feature in the next series of Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway?

The programme is made up from a variety of different segments, some pre-recorded, others live.

While nothing has been confirmed, we are likely to see the return of the opening audience game, where someone in the studio has a series of embarrassing secrets revealed about them in order to win a grand prize.

Ant vs Dec, which puts the two presenters against each other in a series of wacky and increasingly bizarre challenges has also been popular in the past.

I’m a Celebrity… Get Out of Me Ear! is another popular segment in which Ant and Dec feed increasingly ridiculous instructions to a celebrity as they interact with members of the public.

The show usually rounds up with Win the Ads, where a member of the audience is tasked with answering a series of questions in order to win prizes based around the ITV ad-breaks.

More recent series of the show have included a drama spoof spin-off where the presenters are tasked with solving a mystery. Previous incarnations include Who Stole The Crown Jewels? and Who Shot Simon Cowell?

Stephen Mulhern’s In For A Penny segment has now been given its own show.