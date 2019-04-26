After a dramatic final episode which saw the Lyell Centre’s very existence come under threat, our favourite fictional forensics team is safe and Silent Witness series 22 is over.

Advertisement

So – what now?

The long-running drama recently celebrated its 200th episode, and it shows no sign of stopping. Here’s what we know about the next series of the BBC forensics drama.

Will there be another series of Silent Witness?

Yes – the BBC has now confirmed that Silent Witness will be back for series 23!

Silent Witness has been running since the 90s and goes out in more than 235 territories including New Zealand and the US, and producer Kiaran Murray-Smith told that scripts are already being developed.

“I think we managed to get three or four scripts for the next series already commissioned and already being written, already being done,” he said. “There’s people having conversations now about where episodes one, two, three, four, five, six are going. That’s already in the pipeline.”

When will Silent Witness be back?

For the last seven years, the drama has returned to our screens each January – and while an air date for series 23 has yet to be confirmed, January 2020 looks like a pretty safe bet.

Advertisement

This article was originally published on 5 February 2019