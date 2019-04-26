Richard Hammond announces solo ‘super-sized’ series Big: ‘I can appreciate the irony’
The Grand Tour star’s new show will see him travelling the globe to visit the world’s biggest structures and machines
Richard Hammond has announced a new “super-sized” solo series called Richard Hammond’s Big – and at five feet six inches tall, The Grand Tour presenter has noted the irony of the show’s name.
The new series, which will air on Discovery, is about the world’s largest structures and machines and will see Hammond travel the globe without his Grand Tour co-hosts Jeremy Clarkson and James May.
Hammond was quick to make a self-deprecating joke as the show was announced on Twitter, writing: “Yes, I can appreciate the irony in Richard Hammond’s Big!”
Richard Hammond’s Big will explore how engineers build, maintain and use superstructures such as the world’s longest underground railway tunnel and a cargo ship the size of four football pitches.
“It’s going to be massively fun and exciting. It’s going to be BIG!” proclaimed Hammond.
The Grand Tour trio all have solo projects outside of the Amazon motoring show, with Clarkson hosting ITV’s Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? reboot and May’s forthcoming Amazon travel series, Our Man in Japan.
Hammond, Clarkson and May will also be back with a fourth – and very different – series of The Grand Tour in 2020.