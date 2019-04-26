How long is Love Island 2019 on TV for?

Reality TV behemoth Love Island is back in 2019, with a new cohort of islanders set to crack on and mug off in the sizzling Spanish heat.

Fingers crossed the fifth set of hopefuls will find longer lasting love than the islanders of series four, with three out of the four final remaining couples having now gone separate ways.

Either way, it’s the viewers who are guaranteed to fall in love with the new cast members, with Dani Dyer, Kem Cetinay and Chris Hughes still holding a special place in our hearts.

But how long will the new series of Love Island be? How many weeks will we have to cancel our summer plans for as we spend every night in front of the TV? Here’s everything you need to know.

How many weeks is Love Island on for in 2019?

It is still to be confirmed by ITV just how long Love Island will be on TV this year, but looking back at the last few series, we can take an educated guess.

As Love Island’s popularity has grown, so has its total running time, with each series being a week longer than the last.

The third series aired every night for eight weeks, with Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies being crowned the winning couple.

The fourth series topped its predecessor by an extra week, with Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham splitting the £50,000 cash prize on day 59.

So, could the fifth series of Love Island continue the trend and run for an astonishing ten weeks?

Well, the application forms for the 2019 edition of the show require potential candidates to be available to film for a minimum of eight weeks. That’s the minimum, so we can be sure of at least two muggy months of TV.

Host Caroline Flack has since confirmed on Easter Monday that preliminary filming for the fifth series of Love Island has already started.

“This week we start filming for Love Island 2019,” she said. “By the end of the week, I’m going to have potentially seen the cast for this year which is really exciting and mad that it’s come around this quick.”

We can also make a guess at when the Love Island launch date will be for the new series.

Usually launching on a Monday, the last two series have started on the 5th and 4th of June respectively.

Pencil it in your diaries: Monday 3rd June could be the start date for Love Island 2019

Love Island returns to ITV 2 in the summer