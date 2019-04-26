Who is Spain’s Eurovision 2019 entry Miki?

23-year-old singer Miki Nunez won Spanish singing contest Operación Triunfo with 34% of the vote, and thus will represent his home nation at the Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv in 2019.

Who is Spain’s Eurovision entry Miki?

Miki Nunez is a a 23-year-old singer-songwriter from Barcelona. He was plucked from obscurity for Eurovision fame – he had previously toured around Catalonia with his covers band Dalton Bang.

What is Spain’s Eurovision song called?

Miki will be performing the energetic pop song La Venda, which was written by Adrià Salas, lead singer of popular Catalan band La Pegatina.

What will Spain’s Eurovision 2019 song look like on stage?

We’ll have to wait until the final song is released to have a better idea – but by the looks of Miki’s previous performances, it’ll be full of vim and vibrato.

What are the odds of Spain winning Eurovision 2019?

We’ll update this page with odds information closer to the contest.

How did Spain do at the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest?

Not so great. They placed 23rd out of 26, with Amaia y Alfred’s passionate performance of Tu Canción proving rather unpopular across the board. Better luck next time…

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final takes place in Tel Aviv, Israel, on May 18th 2019