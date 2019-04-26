Accessibility Links

Who is The Netherlands’ Eurovision 2019 entry Duncan Laurence?

Meet The Voice star hoping to claim Eurovision glory

Duncan Laurence, Getty

It’s been a long time since The Netherlands won the Eurovision Song Contest: 44 years, in fact. Can a young relatively unknown singer finally bring the competition back home?

Here’s everything you need to know about Duncan Laurence: 

Who is The Netherlands’ Eurovision 2019 entry Duncan Laurence?

The 24-year-old is under no illusions: he knows you haven’t heard of him. But, he says, that stands him in good stead. After being unveiled as the act to represent The Netherlands, he said it was “a good thing” he wasn’t more famous and his participation proved “nothing is impossible”.

Born in The Netherlands, Laurence – real name Duncan de Moor – is a graduate of the Rock Academy in Tilburg. He also competed on the country’s version of The Voice, making it to semi-finals.

What is The Netherlands’ Eurovision 2019 song called?

Duncan Laurence’s Eurovision entry is called Arcade and it’s a good old power ballad – you can have a listen here:

“I got my inspiration from the story of a loved one who died at a young age,” explains Laurence, adding: “Arcade is a story about the search for the love of your life. It is the hope for the – sometimes – unattainable.”

What will The Netherlands’ Eurovision 2019 song look like on stage?

We’ll have to wait until rehearsals to have a better idea about the song’s staging.

What are the odds of The Netherlands’ winning Eurovision 2019?

The bookies’ verdict on The Netherlands will be updated here closer to the competition.

How did The Netherlands do at the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest?

Terribly, but still ahead of the United Kingdom (obviously). They came 18th with country song Outlaw in ‘Em, performed by Waylon.

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final takes place in Tel Aviv, Israel, on May 18th 2019

Meet the acts competing in the Eurovision Song Contest 2019

