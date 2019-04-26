What time is Bake Off: The Professionals 2019 on TV?

Bake Off: The Professionals is returning for a second series on Channel 4. The Great British Bake Off’s pro cousin is back to show the amateurs how it’s done.

But who is judging and hosting this year? And which pastry chef pairs will be competing?

Here’s everything you need to know…

What time is Bake Off: The Professionals on TV?

Bake Off: The Professionals begins on Tuesday 30th April at 8pm on Channel 4 and will continue to air weekly on Tuesday nights.

Benoit, Cherish, Liam and Tom are back.

How does Bake Off: The Professionals work?

The competition sees 12 professional pairs from across the UK go head to head in a series of heats to impress the judges.

In each episode, the expert duos will be challenged to two rounds that will test their professional ability and encourage them to demonstrate their creative flair.

Who are the judges on Bake Off: The Professionals?

Celebrated pastry chefs Cherish Finden and Benoit Blin are back as the judges.

Finden has won many awards and is the Executive Pastry Chef at The Langham, London. She was also part of the Singapore team that won a gold medal at the 2000 Culinary Olympics in Germany.

The judge is known for her frank and often rather harsh critiques of the contestants – even reducing a baker to tears on one occasion.

Her other TV credits include Heston’s Great British Food, MasterChef and Junior Bake Off.

Blin is the Head Pastry Chef at Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons in Oxford.

He is something of an experienced judge, having assessed prestigious events such as the UK Pastry Open, UK and European Sugar Championships, National Chef of the Year, British Culinary Federation Chef Competition and the Master of Culinary Arts Finals.

Who are the hosts on Bake Off: The Professionals?

Liam Charles and Tom Allen are returning as the hosts. The pair took over from Angus Deayton when the show moved over to Channel 4.

Charles was a fan favourite on the 2017 series of Bake Off, getting to week eight of the competition.

Since competing on the show the charismatic baker has gone onto present his very own Channel 4 series, Liam Bakes.

Allen is an award-winning comedian known for his riotous storytelling. He has made many appearances on The Last Leg, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown and Mock the Week.

Who are the contestants on Bake Off: The Professionals?

Meet this year’s 12 professional pairs from across the UK below…

Heat 1

Heat 2

It's time for them to choux the world what they’re made of.

Bake Off: The Professionals airs on Tuesdays at 8pm on Channel 4