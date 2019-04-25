Accessibility Links

Katherine Kelly joins the cast of Liar series 2

The actress will join Joanne Froggatt and Ioan Gruffudd when the ITV drama returns and viewers discover who killed Andrew Earlham...

Katherine Kelly has joined the cast for the second series of ITV drama series Liar.

The first series of Liar followed Laura Nielson (Joanne Froggatt) as she tried to unmask psychopathic surgeon Andrew Earlham (Ioan Gruffudd) as a serial rapist.

The final episode, watched by 9.1 million viewers, revealed Earlham’s murdered body in the marshlands.

Series two, again written by The Missing and Baptiste creators Harry and Jack Williams, picks up three weeks after an arrest warrant was issued for Earlham for the sexual assault of 19 women.

Liar series 2 (ITV)

When his body is uncovered, Detective Inspector Karen Renton (Kelly) is tasked with finding the murderer and unpacking Andrew’s final three weeks.

Alongside Kelly, Howard Charles (The Widow) joins the cast as Carl Peterson, while Downton Abbey star Amy Nuttall will play Winnie Peterson.

Discussing the new series, both Harry and Jack Williams commented, “It has been a joy returning to Liar and our reunion with Joanne and Ioan. Equally we are thrilled to have Katherine Kelly on board as DI Renton after her stellar performance in Cheat.”

ITV Head of Drama Polly Hill added, “We’re delighted both Joanne and Ioan are returning to Liar as Laura and Andrew with Katherine Kelly joining the cast as DI Karen Renton. We’re sure audiences will once again be gripped by the story as Harry and Jack Williams keep you guessing over who killed Andrew.”

Liar became ITV’s highest rated new drama in 2017. The channel has described series two as the “final chapter” in the drama, suggesting the show will end following this new six-part sieres.

Liar returns to ITV soon

