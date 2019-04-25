Who is Azerbaijan’s Eurovision 2019 entry Chingiz?

Accessibility Links

Azerbaijan's Eurovision entry is already making waves

Azerbaijan’s very own little mermaid, singer Chingiz has already made a splash with his official Eurovision music video, which features an impressive array of strobe lighting and, er, artful underwater shots. If body paint, moody stares and topless beardy men dressed in cargo pants are your thing, you’re (miraculously) in luck.

Meet Chingiz below…

Who is Azerbaijan’s Eurovision singer Chingiz?

When he’s not making waves on YouTube with his music video wardrobe choices, Chingiz’s a previous winner of the Azerbaijani version of Pop Idol, and has since taken part in The Voice Ukraine and represented Azerbaijan internationally at New Wave in Jūrmala, Latvia. He was born in Moscow and moved to Qazax, Azerbaijan when he was six. 

He’s apparently a big fan of meditation, which might go some way in explaining how he became so adept at holding his breath underwater.

What is Azerbaijan’s Eurovision 2019 song called?

Written and composed by Borislav Milanov and Chingiz himself, Azerbaijan’s entry is called Truth.

What will Azerbaijan’s Eurovision 2019 song look like on stage?

Somehow we don’t think the budget will stretch to an underwater tank for Chingiz to recreate his music video (below).

More’s the pity.

What are the odds of Azerbaijan winning Eurovision 2019?

It’s a little early to tell, but you never know — Chingiz might have a trick up his sleeve.

How did Azerbaijan do at the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest?

Azerbaijan didn’t make it through to the final at last year’s Eurovision — the first time since they joined Eurovision back in 2008.

The Eurovision Song Contest will be held on Saturday May 18th 2019

