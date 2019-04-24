Although not normally a country with much Eurovision success, Cyprus could be a major contender at the 2019 competition. That’s if they can follow their 2018 entry Eleni Foureira, who finished second in the contest.

The act they’re relying on? Tamta, a major X Factor star in the Greek world. Here’s everything you need to know about her:

Who is Cyprus’ Eurovision 2019 entry Tamta?

Aged 38, Tamta ­– full name Tamta Goduadze – first found fame when she finished runner-up in the 2004 singing contest Super Idol Greece. But you know what they say: it’s never the winner of The Greek version of Pop Idol that actually becomes the most successful act in Greece and Georgia after the show: Tamta went on to release three studio albums and even a Best Of Tamta record.

Tamta then lived out the showbiz dream, becoming a mentor on both X Factor Georgia in 2014 and X Factor Greece in 2016.

The 2019 contest isn’t the first time Tamta has tried to compete in Eurovision. The singer put forward an entry in 2007, but failed to gain enough votes at the Greek national final.

What is Cyprus’ Eurovision 2019 song called?

Tamta will perform Replay at Eurovision 2019. The song hasn’t been released yet.

What will Cyprus’ Eurovision 2019 song look like on stage?

We’ll have to wait for the rehearsals to really see what’s in store.

What are the odds of Cyprus winning Eurovision 2019?

We’ll have to wait till closer to the competition to see what the bookies make of Tamta’s chances.

How did Cyprus do at the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest?

Very, very well. Eleni Foureira pulled off the country’s best ever performance, finishing in second place with the song Fuego (the Spanish word for fire).

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final takes place in Tel Aviv, Israel, on May 18th 2019