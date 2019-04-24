When are the 2019 Bafta Television Awards on TV? How can I watch and when are the nominees announced?

After the film awards season reaches its climax at the Oscars, the TV industry turns its attention to Britain’s glitziest do – the Bafta Television Awards.

The ceremony showcases some of the best in TV from the past year, and with shows like Killing Eve, Bodyguard and Derry Girls, 2019’s ceremony isn’t one to miss. Here is everything you need to know…

When are the 2019 Bafta Television Awards on TV?

The British Academy Television Awards will take place on Sunday 12th May. The ceremony for the British Academy Television Craft Awards is held earlier – on Sunday 28th April. This has been a separate ceremony since 1998, and focuses on celebrating behind-the-scenes and technical talent. Categories for the Television Craft Awards include costume design, make-up and hair design, special effects, and production.

How can I watch the Bafta Television Awards?

The British Academy Television Awards will be broadcast on the night of the ceremony on BBC1. The ceremony is not broadcast live, but instead shown on a delay in an edited-down version.

The Bafta Television Awards will also be available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Where will the Bafta TV Awards ceremony take place?

Though the venue has not officially been confirmed yet, the British Academy Television Awards have taken place at the Royal Festival Hall since 2016, situated on London’s Southbank.

Nominations for the 2019 Bafta Television Awards were announced on Thursday 28th March. Leading the way is – to no one’s great surprise – Killing Eve with six nods. Stars Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh both appear on the Leading Actress shortlist, with supporting nominations for Kim Bodnia and Fiona Shaw.

Elsewhere, A Very English Scandal is in contention for four of the evening’s major prizes, including Leading and Supporting Actor nods for Hugh Grant and Ben Whishaw, respectively. While 2018’s other mega-hit, Bodyguard, has three nominations with Keeley Hawes in line for a Leading Actress win (and a Supporting Actress nod for Mrs Wilson) – although Richard Madden (who has already won a Golden Globe for the role) failed to make the Leading Actor shortlist.

See here for a full list of nominees.

The Bafta Must-See Moment shortlist was announced early with both Bodyguard and Killing Eve in contention, along with Doctor Who, Coronation Street, Queer Eye and Car Share vying for the viewer-voted prize. See here for how to have your say.

This year’s Bafta Fellowship will go to Joan Bakewell, with Nicola Shindler awarded the Special Prize and Emma Thomas getting Bafta Craft’s Special Award.

Who will host the Bafta Television Awards in 2019? Who hosted in 2018?

Graham Norton has been announced as the host of the 2019 ceremony, having previously hosted the awards bash in 2005.

Speaking about his appointment, the veteran presenter said, “It has been almost 15 years since I first hosted the Television Awards and what a pleasure it is to be returning to host once again.

“2018 was a stand-out year for television and I look forward to seeing the brilliant talent in our industry rewarded.”

Clare Brown, director of production at Bafta, added, “We are delighted to be welcoming Graham back to host the British Academy Television Awards.

“Graham captures the hearts of the audience both at home and in the room and, having hosted the ceremony numerous times throughout the years, we look forward to having him on board once again.”

Sue Perkins helmed the Awards in 2018. The writer, presenter and comedian is best known as one half of the comedy double act Mel and Sue, who hosted the Great British Bake Off until 2016. In her Bafta opening monologue, Perkins cracked jokes about gender inequality in television, and began by describing the awards as the “original home of the hostile environment”.

Who were the winners of the 2018 Bafta Television Awards?

Among 2018’s winners, were Sean Bean – who won a Bafta for Leading Actor for his role as troubled Roman Catholic priest Father Michael Kerrigan in BBC1’s Broken – and Daisy May Cooper, who won Best Female Performance in Comedy for This Country.

Cooper accepted her Bafta in a Swindon Town FC-styled dress, a reference to her role as Kerry Mucklowe in the Cotswolds-based BBC3 mockumentary.

The award for Drama Series went to Brummie gangster hit Peaky Blinders – which aired its fourth series in 2017 – and Graham Norton won the Bafta for Entertainment Performance for the Graham Norton Show.

See our video below for the complete list of Bafta TV winners: