Meet the cast of Trust Me series two

BBC1’s dark medical thriller Trust Me returns for a four-part second series, featuring a brand new cast and premise. With the series’ original star Jodie Whittaker now busy playing the Doctor, Harry Potter’s Alfred Enoch steps in to play an injured soldier recovering from temporary paralysis, alongside fellow actors John Hannah, Richard Rankin and Ashley Jensen.

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know about the cast of Trust Me series two – from the characters they’re playing to where you’ve seen them before…

Alfred Enoch plays Corporal Jamie McCain

Who is Corporal Jamie McCain? Corporal Jamie McCain was a victim of a surprise enemy attack, which has left him temporarily paralysed. Transported to a hospital in Glasgow, Jamie is reluctant to speak to anyone about his past, and seems to be estranged from his family. When patients begin to die around him under mysterious circumstances, Jamie is determined to figure out the truth.

Where have I seen Alfred Enoch before? Enoch is probably best known for his role as Dean Thomas in the Harry Potter film franchise, and as Wes Gibbins in How To Get Away With Murder. He has also appeared in Sherlock’s The Sign of Three and Troy: Fall of a City.

John Hannah plays Archie Watson

Who is Archie Watson? Archie Watson is the clinical lead, who at first comes across as awkward but benign. However, his tactless jokes mask a more sinister side to him…

“All the characters are under suspicion at different points, and I think that’s part of the whole kind of structure on this variation of a closed room whodunnit,” John Hannah said during a press Q&A following the series’ screening. Asked how he prepared for the role, Hannah revealed that he consulted his sister (a nurse) for guidance on how to pronounce certain medical terms.

“From my point of view obviously I didn’t have to inject or do anything. You have to learn to say certain words correctly,” he said. “There was some prescription where I was like, ‘Ooh that’s a tricky one’, and I asked my sister, who’s a nurse.”

Where have I seen John Hannah before? Hannah stars in BBC1’s tense four-part drama The Victim, in which he plays an embittered detective. He’s probably best-known for his roles in Four Weddings and a Funeral and in The Mummy film franchise. He’s worked on both sides of the Atlantic, and on TV has also appeared in A Touch of Cloth, Cold Blood, Atlantis and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Richard Rankin plays Dr Alex Kiernan

Who is Dr Alex Kiernan? A neurologist, Kiernan is engaged to fellow doctor Zoe Wade. Dedicated to his job, beyond his professional exterior he can be callous and steely.

In an interview with RadioTimes.com, Richard Rankin said: “Alex is one of the doctors on the wards. He’s a consummate professional. I think one of things that opens Alex up particularly to this drama is he’s slightly out of touch with people’s emotions, [which] is probably a good character note. [It] … attributes to his perspective on things.

“He’s borderline OCD [Obsessive Compulsive Disorder], he’s a very specific guy in the way he functions.”

Where have I seen Richard Rankin before? Rankin plays the Scottish professor Roger Wakefield in the hit period drama Outlander. He’s also starred in Thirteen, The Replacement, and Midsomer Murders.

Ashley Jensen plays Debbie

Who is Debbie? Debbie is a dedicated physiotherapist, whose attempts to converse with Jamie about his accident are rebuffed. On the surface unimpeachable, a complex relationship with Archie potentially leaves Debbie vulnerable.

Where have I seen Ashley Jensen before? Jensen is known for her roles as the self-centred Fran in Catastrophe, as Christina McKinney in Ugly Betty, Maggie Jacobs in Ricky Gervais’ Extras, and she recently played the Nurse in After Life.

Katie Clarkson-Hill plays Dr Zoe Wade

Who is Dr Zoe Wade? One of the doctors on the ward, Zoe is engaged to and lives with fellow doctor Alex Kiernan. She’s kind to eccentric patient Danny, bonding with him over their shared love of Doctor Who. However, she’s also hiding mental health issues, which have previously forced her to take long stints of leave.

Katie Clarkson-Hill said of her character: “Being a good doctor is very, very important to her, but she kind of has this strong moral compass, this drive to do what she believes is right which is not necessarily always what she’s expected to do at work. She’s very much follow her heart rather than her head.’

Asked about the character of Zoe in an interview with RadioTimes.com, creator Dan Sefton teased: “She’s obviously got problems. We see her stealing medication. We know that she’s got problems. But is that her biggest problem?”

Where have I seen Katie Clarkson-Hill before? Clarkson-Hill played the role of Charlotte Crockleby in Guilt and Sadie in Grantchester. She’s also appeared various long-running dramas, including Vera and Scott & Bailey. She’ll next be seen in Marnie Dickens’ BBC drama Gold Digger.

Elliot Cooper plays Danny Adams

Who is Danny Adams? Danny is an eccentric, Doctor Who-obsessed patient who is on the autistic spectrum. He quickly takes to Jamie, and encourages him to stay alert in the hospital, warning him of hidden dangers — but are the conspiracies in his head the result of his injuries?

Creator Dan Sefton told RadioTimes.com that Danny’s love of Doctor Who was a “playful nod” to the drama’s former star Jodie Whittaker, who led series one before being cast as the Thirteenth Doctor.

“We knew when we were creating it that obviously Jodie had moved on to that role and to do something different,” Sefton said, “so it sort of just came to me in a flash, and I thought, well, it’s kind of fun – it fit with the character [of Danny] – so we have a bit of a nod and a wink to the history of Trust Me.”

Where have I seen Elliot Cooper before? This is Cooper’s first major television role.

Amiera Darwish plays Dr Laila Karimi

Who is Dr Laila Karimi? Laila is a clinical psychologist and friend of Zoe’s.

Where have I seen Amiera Darwish before? Darwish has appeared in a number of long-running dramas, including Casualty, Doctors, and Shetland.

Advertisement

The four-part drama will air on Tuesdays, starting on Tuesday 16th April at 9pm on BBC1.