Love Island 2019 set to begin filming this week

Filming for the fifth series of Love Island is now underway, says show host Caroline Flack

Caroline Flack on Love Island (ITV)

It’s going to be a very long, hot summer: filming for Love Island 2019 is just getting underway.

Caroline Flack confirmed on Monday 22nd April that the hit ITV 2 reality show will begin its early stages of shooting this week.

The 39-year-old also hinted that she may be finding out who will be the first set of Islanders entering the villa, with the show expected to start in early June.

“This week we start filming for Love Island 2019,” Flack said via Instagram Stories. “By the end of the week, I’m going to have potentially seen the cast for this year which is really exciting and mad that it’s come around this quick.”

Caroline Flack Love Island (instagram: carolineflack)

Signing off with the show’s tagline, Flack added, “I’ll let you know what happens. It’s going to be a long, hot summer and all that.”

The new series of the show comes after Love Island faced criticism surrounding their aftercare policy following the deaths of series three star Mike Thalassitis and series two islander Sophie Gradon.

ITV issued a statement explaining they will now be taking more “proactive” measures to look after their contestants.

“This review has led us to extend our support processes to offer therapy to all Islanders and not only those that reach out to us. And we will be delivering bespoke training to all future Islanders to include social media and financial management,” the statement read.

“The key focus will be for us to no longer be reliant on the islanders asking us for support but for us to proactively check in with them on a regular basis.”

Love Island returns to ITV 2 in the summer

