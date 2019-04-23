Do these Line of Duty photos reveal another new character joining series five?

After John Corbett’s shocking fate and news of a “pivotal” anti-corruption detective played by Anna Maxwell Martin joining the show, we’ve got even more intriguing Line of Duty developments to report.

The BBC has just released a new batch of images for the fifth and penultimate episode of series five, and there’s plenty to pour over fella.

Firstly, there’s a glimpse of a new character played by Peter de Jersey. Known for his parts in The Bill, Broadchurch and Holby City, the actor will play a character called Joel Rossport.

We’re not sure what role he’ll have in the episode, but the preview picture suggests he’ll appear in an interview scene. Despite wearing a police lanyard, it’s not clear if he’s a detective or a federation rep.

It’s also worth noting the officer stood outside the door – could AC-12 interviewing be a dangerous suspect, or someone already under arrest?

Also, we can see that Superintendent Hastings (Adrian Dunbar) is back behind the computer he used to contact the OCG in the last episode, apparently impersonating ‘H’. Will AC-12 give away their real identity? Or will the coppers discover Operation Peartree has gone even more pear-shaped than previously thought?

Whatever happens, we definately hope Ted doesn’t make himself even more suspicious with another typo.

Interestingly, episode five will also see serious crime officer Sam Railston (Aiysha Hart) enjoying a night out with – what very much looks like – former flame Steve Arnott (Martin Compston).

However, looks like the episode won’t be plain sailing for wee Steve, with the copper giving himself a pained expression in the mirror.

Is a twist in their relationship in the works? Or, as Compston himself teased, is Steve still suffering after being tossed down the stairs by balaclava man in series four? Before the fifth series aired the actor said, “There’s stuff wrong with [Arnott] physically and that’s starting to affect him mentally and this will bleed into the current series.”

There’s also pictures of Sam and Steve in a scrapyard, but fortunately we don’t think it was part of their date. Instead it looks like the pair will be accompanied by DI Kate Flaming as part of an investigation.

What exactly Kate and Steve are staring at here isn’t clear: although Sam’s appearance and the police line in the background hints at a murder, nobody is wearing forensic suits. However, it’s still possible they’re looking at the discarded body of John Corbett post neck slashing.

Let’s just hope they’re not worriedly gazing at a deceased AC-12 officer. Or, mother of God, Ted Hastings himself.

Line of Duty continues 9pm Sunday, BBC1