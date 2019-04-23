When is Hard to Please OAPs on TV, and who are the celebrities taking part?

Ever had the joy of teaching your gran how to use Alexa or connect to the WiFi? No need if not: you can watch a group of eight celebrity pensioners tackle the latest gadgets in ITV’s new show Hard to Please OAPs instead.

The six-part series will pit the stars against tech innovations such as electric cars, smart homes, remote-controlled golf trolleys, home saunas, dog cameras and pooper-scooper vacuums – and allow them to blow off steam about whether things were really better in the old days.

Here’s all you need to know, including the celebrity cast, narrator and more…

When is Hard to Please OAPs on TV?

The ITV series airs every Tuesday at 8.30pm on ITV for six weeks, beginning on Tuesday 9th April.

Who are the celebs in Hard to Please OAPs?

June Brown

Ninety-two-year-old soaps legend June Brown is best known for her role as Dot Cotton in EastEnders.

Amanda Barrie

First rising to fame in the Carry On films, 83-year-old Amanda Barrie is best known for playing Alma Sedgewick in Coronation Street, a role she has enjoyed on and off for 20 years.

Ruth Madoc

Madoc, 75, is an actress best known for her role in 1980s comedy Hi-de-Hi! She also played Daffyd Thomas’s mum in Little Britain.

Sheila Ferguson

The 71-year-old American singer is best known as part of The Three Degrees, a band that enjoyed hits such as When Will I See You Again in the 1970s.

Harry Redknapp

Although most will know the jam-rolly-polly-loving Redknapp as a football manager, the 72-year-old is currently making the most of a TV career after winning I’m A Celeb in 2018.

Michael Whitehall

As Dad to comedian Jack Whitehall, 78-year-old Michael has enjoyed fame on screen with shows Backchat and Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father. In his former career as a talent agent, Whitehall represented the likes of Colin Firth and Dame Judi Dench.

Lionel Blair

Now 90 years old, the veteran entertainer, choreographer and tap dancer first found fame on TV variety shows in the 1960s.

John Sergeant

The veteran journalist was the BBC’s Chief Political Correspondent from 1992 until 2000, as well as the Political Editor of ITN between 2000 and 2002.

However, in recent years most people will recognise the 74-year-old from his memorable stint on Strictly Come Dancing in 2008: partnered with Kristina Rihanoff, the public consistently voted to keep him on the show despite Sergeant regularly finishing at the bottom of the table.

Who narrates Hard to Please OAPs?

Comedy legend Jennifer Saunders lends her voice to the show.