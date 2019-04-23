Who is Armenia’s Eurovision 2019 entry Srbuk?

Armenia arrived on the Eurovision scene in 2006 and although they have never won the Song Contest, they have finished in the top ten seven times and come in fourth place twice.

They were also one of the first countries to announce their participant for the 2019 competition. Here is everything you need to know about their participant, Srbuk…

Who is Srbuk?

Armenian pop fans amongst you might have already heard of Srbuk. But for those less familiar, here’s what you need to know.

Srbuk – whose real name is Srbuhi Sargsyan – came to the public’s attention during Armenia’s version of the X Factor. Since finishing as a runner-up in 2011 she has been dubbed a rising star in her home country and competed on the 2018 version of The Voice of Ukraine, placing fourth.

Her 2016 single ‘Yete Karogh Es’ (‘If You Can’) topped the Armenian charts for two weeks, and last November she released a new track titled ‘Half a Goddess’.

What is Armenia’s song called? Is there a video?

Armenia have not yet announced their participating song for the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest.

But if you’re already itching for a taste of what Srbuk has to offer, you can check out her music on YouTube.

How did Armenia do at the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest?

Not great… Their act – Sevak Khanagyan – failed to make it past the first semi-final, finishing in 15th place (the top ten advance to the Grand Final).

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final takes place in Tel Aviv, Israel, on 18th May 2019.