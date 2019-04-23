When is Toby Jones comedy Don’t Forget The Driver on TV?

Toby Jones has followed the lead of his Detectorists co-star Mackenzie Crook and penned his own comedy series, BBC2’s darkly funny Don’t Forget The Driver.

Co-written with playwright Tim Crouch, the series is set in Bognor Regis, and follows Peter Green (Jones), a coach driver whose dull existence is upended by one extraordinary day. Here’s everything you need to know about the show…

When is Don’t Forget The Driver on BBC2?

The six-part series will begin on BBC2 at 10pm on Tuesday 9th April and will continue weekly.

Who’s in the Don’t Forget The Driver cast?

Erin Kellyman, who played Eponine in BBC1’s recent adaptation of Les Misérables and a rebel leader in Solo: A Star Wars Story, plays Kayla Green, Peter’s daughter.

Danny Kirrane, who has appeared in Poldark and Game of Thrones, plays Squeaky Dave and Dino Kelly (Peaky Blinders, Silent Witness) is Lech, while Olivier winner Marcia Warren (Vicious, Inside Number 9) plays Peter’s mum Joy and Kiri’s Claire Rushbrook portrays Fran.

What is Don’t Forget The Driver about?

The series follows Peter Green, a coach driver based in Bognor Regis, who’s struggling to balance his work alongside raising his unruly daughter, Kayla, and look after his mother Joy — all while his twin brother is living the life of Riley out in Australia.

When Peter comes across a body on Bognor beach one day, little does he know that his life is about to change irrevocably — and that there’s an unexpected passenger onboard his coach.