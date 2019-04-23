Joséphine Jobert explains her Death in Paradise exit: “I quit the show for personal and professional reasons”

Death in Paradise actress Joséphine Jobert has released a video explaining her reasons for leaving the show, after her character Florence made an emotional exit in series eight episode six.

Advertisement

“I quit the show for personal and professional reasons,” Jobert says in the video, “nothing dramatic, I swear, everything is fine.”

Thanking the BBC show for an “amazing experience,” Jobert said that she would “miss” her former cast mates and the crew: “I loved every minute of it and I’m going to miss the show.”

Joséphine has been a part of the Death in Paradise family for five years and it’s so hard to say goodbye, we'll miss you @Josie_official! Check out this exclusive video she recorded just for you!#DeathInParadise! pic.twitter.com/2BN0AdFz9B — Death in Paradise (@deathinparadise) February 18, 2019

After thanking Death in Paradise viewers for all their “support”, Jobert also teased exciting things to come for the rest of the series: “Don’t stop watching. I promise there are so many good episodes coming and you’ll be surprised.”

Jobert’s final episode saw Florence quitting her job and moving to Martinique following the tragic death of her fiancé Patrice (Leemore Marrett Jr): “Saint Marie’s a small island, and I don’t think there’s anywhere here that doesn’t have a memory of Patrice in it,” she said.

Advertisement

This article was originally published on 19 February 2019