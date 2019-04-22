Strictly Come Dancing 2019: Full list of CONFIRMED professional dancers

Strictly Come Dancing has unveiled its cast of professional dancers for the 2019 contest – and (almost) all of the fan favourites are returning.

Advertisement

Kevin Clifton will be back the show following his win with Stacey Dooley in 2018, alongside his former wife Karen, Katya and Neil Jones, Dianne Buswell, and much of the class of last year. The only familiar face NOT returning to the format is Pasha Kovalev who announced in February that he is departing for pastures new.

This is the full confirmed Strictly Come Dancing professional line-up for 2019:

The World Latin Champion is coming back to the show, probably hoping for a less eventful competition this time around. Katya hit headlines during the 2018 contest when she was photographed kissing dance partner Sean Walsh – despite being married to Strictly choreographer and dancer Neil Jones.

2019 is Katya’s third year in the competition. Before being partnered with Walsh, she won the 2017 contest with Joe McFadden and gave us that fantastic Gangnam style dance with Ed Balls in 2016.

For the fourth year in a row, Neil Jones will appear on the show – but will he finally get a celebrity dance partner after acting as a stand-in for the last three series?

Neil is still with wife Katya after that kiss scandal with Seann Walsh. Speaking at the Radio Times cover party, the couple revealed their own dance show, Somnium, will chart the “ups and downs” of their relationship.

Kevin from Grimsby will be returning for his seventh series on the show after taking the glitterball trophy with dance partner Stacey Dooley in 2018. And he’ll be hoping to reach the final once more, a feat he’s pulled off in all but one of the contests he’s competed in.

He’ll be appearing alongside ex-wife Karen Clifton – the pair separated in 2018.

Karen Clifton will also be returning to the Strictly stage for her eighth series, making her the joint longest-serving female professional on the show. The Venezuelan has never won the competition and finished sixth in the contest with celeb partner Charles Venn in 2018.

Coming back for her third series, Dianne Buswell is eyeing up the glitterball trophy once more. She may have been eliminated second when paired with Richard Coles in 2017, but she reached the contest’s final with YouTuber Joe Sugg the following year.

After the competition, Joe and Dianne announced they were dating and have appeared in many vlogs together since.

Thankfully, AJ is able to return to the show after the Strictly pro and his dancer brother Curtis were assaulted on a night out in December 2018. Although his brother Curtis, who is a dancer on the Irish version of Strictly, Dancing with the Stars, had to have an operation to his knee after the attack, AJ escaped with only bruising to his body.

AJ has made the semi-final every year since he began competing in Strictly, with celebrities Claudia Fragapane, Mollie King and most recently Paralympic athlete Lauren Steadman.

Appearing in every single series since the show began in 2004, Anton Du Beke will return once more. And the 52-year-old has vowed to carry on as long as he’s wanted, saying he’ll “never” quit Strictly.

Having been part of the Strictly line-up since series 11, Aljaž Škorjanec has become a Strictly favourite. He won the contest in his debut year with model Abbey Clancy and was also paired up with 2017’s runner-up Gemma Atkinson.

In the 2018 competition, Aljaž finished 8th with Kate Silverton. He’ll be appearing alongside wife Janette Manrara in the 2019 show.

Returning for her eighth year on Strictly, Glee star Janette Manrara has been previously partnered with the likes of Jake Wood, Peter Andre and most recently This Morning’s Dr Ranj.

She has won the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special twice with partners Melvin Odoom and Aston Merrygold. Along with Karen Clifton, she is the joint longest-serving female professional dancer.

Fresh from her stint as a dance captain on BBC1’s The Greatest Dancer, Oti Mabuse is returning to Strictly for her fifth year. Although she’s never won the contest, she reached the final in 2016 with Danny Mac. In 2018 she was paired up with cricketer Graeme Swann.

This will mark Dowden’s third year on the show. In 2018 she was paired with Danny John-Jules, the pair exiting the show seventh amongst tabloid reports accusing the Red Dwarf actor of “bullying behaviour” towards Dowden, allegations which he strenuously denied.

After being eliminated, John-Jules tweeted Dowden to thank her for inspiring him on the Strictly dance floor, saying he should have “expressed my gratitude more often”. Shortly after he was voted off the competition, the Red Dwarf actor missed the traditional Strictly: It Takes Two exit interview.

2019 will be Giovanni Pernice’s fifth series on the show – and he’ll be hoping to finally lift the glitterball trophy: he’s made the final on three separate occasions, with Georgia May Foote, Debbie McGee and most recently with Faye Tozer from Steps.

Making his fourth appearance on the show, Gorka hasn’t yet won the competition, but did finish as runner-up with Alexandra Burke in 2017.

While he hasn’t had much luck in the contest, he did find love on the show, and is currently in a relationship with past Strictly contestant Gemma Atkinson. The two announced in February 2019 they are expecting a baby.

The Italian Latin Champion will return for his second year in the contest. In his debut series, Graziano was paired up with Vick Hope.

Making his first appearance on Strictly in 2018, Johannes Radebe hasn’t yet been paired with a celebrity partner. Instead, the South African was on standby as a backup dancer in his first year.

The four-time winner of the Italian Dance Championship will make her second appearance on the show after previously being an assistant choreographer. She hasn’t yet been partnered with a celebrity on the main show, but did win the 2018 Children In Need special with Shane Lynch.

Her third year on the show, Ukrainian-born Nadiya Bychkova was paired with Blue singer Lee Ryan in 2018’s contest. However, the duo were eliminated in the third week of the competition.

And which Strictly professionals will not return?

There’s only one face from the class of 2018 not returning to the show…

Featuring in every series since 2011, Pasha announced in February he would be leaving Strictly.

In a statement, the pro dancer said: “After scoring 93 perfect tens, reaching four finals and lifting one glitter ball, it’s time for me to find a new challenge and so I’ve decided to make last year my final season on Strictly.”

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 later this year