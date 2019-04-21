What do all the Line of Duty acronyms mean?
Struggling to keep up with the police jargon in series five? We've got you covered
Line of Duty is back on our screens for another gripping series of bent copper-busting action – and as per usual, each episode is littered with police jargon.
“You have to really work on Line Of Duty, because the language is very difficult and what you’re describing is usually very technical and detailed, so you can’t busk it,” Adrian Dunbar, who plays Ted Hastings, said recently. “So it’s just a question of getting your head down.”
The same can be said for us viewers, too.
Keeping track of all the acronyms they throw in is no picnic, so we’ve done up a handy guide – check it out below.
Police rankings:
It’s hard to keep up with police ranks and what they mean – Kate Fleming has gone from DC to DS to DI in the time we’ve known her. The below list is in hierarchical order:
DC – Detective Constable (cops who have passed their detective exams get a “D” instead of “P” before their rank)
DS – Detective Sergeant
DI – Detective Inspector
DCI – Detective Chief Inspector
Det Supt – Detective Superintendent
DCS – Detective Chief Superintendent
ACC – Assistant Chief Constable
DCC – Detective Chief Constable
CC – Chief Constable
Other police roles:
Ever felt a bit flummoxed by police roles? FI Tim Ifield? SIO Roz Huntley? Here’s a few acronyms you probably need deciphering…
TFC – Tactical Firearms Commander
AFO – Authorised Firearms Officer
SFC – Stragetic Firearms Commander
CSE – Crime Scene Examiner
FI – Forensic Investigator
FLO – Family Liaison Officer
FME – Forensics Medical Examiner
PCSO – Police Community Support Officer
SIO – Senior Investigating Officer
UCO – Undercover Officer
Commands and codewords:
“Fahrenheit” – Line of Duty’s codeword for “shoot to kill”. Different police operations use different codewords.
Status zero – Radio code, officer needs immediate assistance
Status five – Radio code, en route to incident scene
Status six – Radio code, on scene
Other acronyms:
“OCG” is a term you’re going to hear bandied around a LOT in series five of Line of Duty – here’s an explanation of what it means, plus a load of other handy police terms:
AC-12 – Anti-Corruption Unit 12
ARU – armed response unit
CPS – Crown Prosecution Service
DIR – digital interview recorder
DPS – Directorate of Professional Standards
ED905 – this is just an arbitrary code. In series five it represents a truck load of heroin.
IRV – incident response vehicle
MoPI – Management of Police Information
OCG – organised crime group
PR – police regulations
Reg 15 – Regulation 15 notice. Advises an officer that a complaint has been made or a matter has come to light about them that warrants an investigation.
Sitrep – situation report
RTC – road traffic collision
SCG – serious crime group
Line of Duty continues on Sundays on BBC1 at 9pm