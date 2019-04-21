What do all the Line of Duty acronyms mean?

Line of Duty is back on our screens for another gripping series of bent copper-busting action – and as per usual, each episode is littered with police jargon.

“You have to really work on Line Of Duty, because the language is very difficult and what you’re describing is usually very technical and detailed, so you can’t busk it,” Adrian Dunbar, who plays Ted Hastings, said recently. “So it’s just a question of getting your head down.”

The same can be said for us viewers, too.

Keeping track of all the acronyms they throw in is no picnic, so we’ve done up a handy guide – check it out below.

Police rankings:

It’s hard to keep up with police ranks and what they mean – Kate Fleming has gone from DC to DS to DI in the time we’ve known her. The below list is in hierarchical order:

DC – Detective Constable (cops who have passed their detective exams get a “D” instead of “P” before their rank)

DS – Detective Sergeant

DI – Detective Inspector

DCI – Detective Chief Inspector

Det Supt – Detective Superintendent

DCS – Detective Chief Superintendent

ACC – Assistant Chief Constable

DCC – Detective Chief Constable

CC – Chief Constable

Other police roles:

Ever felt a bit flummoxed by police roles? FI Tim Ifield? SIO Roz Huntley? Here’s a few acronyms you probably need deciphering…

TFC – Tactical Firearms Commander

AFO – Authorised Firearms Officer

SFC ­– Stragetic Firearms Commander

CSE – Crime Scene Examiner

FI – Forensic Investigator

FLO – Family Liaison Officer

FME – Forensics Medical Examiner

PCSO – Police Community Support Officer

SIO – Senior Investigating Officer

UCO – Undercover Officer

Commands and codewords:

“Fahrenheit” – Line of Duty’s codeword for “shoot to kill”. Different police operations use different codewords.

Status zero – Radio code, officer needs immediate assistance

Status five – Radio code, en route to incident scene

Status six – Radio code, on scene

Other acronyms:

“OCG” is a term you’re going to hear bandied around a LOT in series five of Line of Duty – here’s an explanation of what it means, plus a load of other handy police terms:

AC-12 – Anti-Corruption Unit 12

ARU – armed response unit

CPS – Crown Prosecution Service

DIR – digital interview recorder

DPS – Directorate of Professional Standards

ED905 – this is just an arbitrary code. In series five it represents a truck load of heroin.

IRV – incident response vehicle

MoPI – Management of Police Information

OCG – organised crime group

PR – police regulations

Reg 15 – Regulation 15 notice. Advises an officer that a complaint has been made or a matter has come to light about them that warrants an investigation.

Sitrep – situation report

RTC – road traffic collision

SCG – serious crime group

