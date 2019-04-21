Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Google searches for “definitely” and “definately” skyrocketed after Line of Duty’s major ‘H’ clue

Google searches for “definitely” and “definately” skyrocketed after Line of Duty’s major ‘H’ clue

Take a look at JUST how many Line of Duty fans wanted to check whether definitely was spelt with an "a"

Line of Duty fans are looking up definitely

Eagle-eyed Line of Duty fans spotted a significant spelling mistake as criminal mastermind ‘H’ messaged John Corbett (Stephen Graham) in series five, episode three, of the police corruption drama – and it seems many turned to the internet to double-check, with Google searches for both “definitely” and “definately” rocketing while the show aired.

Advertisement

Lisa McQueen (Rochenda Sandall) and Corbett were receiving their typed online orders from “UNKNOWN”, who warned that the Eastfield Depot job was “definately high risk.” As we well know, Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio does nothing by accident, so the miss-spelling must be a major clue about the identity of ‘H’.

That’s why Google data for Sunday night reveals a dramatic spike in searches for both the right and wrong spellings of the word. Take a look at this Google Trends graph for “definitely” (in blue) and “definately” (in red) and you can spot exactly when the clue appeared on screen…

searches for Definitely after Line of Duty

Line of Duty began at 9pm on Sunday 14th April, and not long afterwards searches for “definitely” increased around 30-fold. “Definately” wasn’t far behind as viewers checked that the word did NOT contain an “a”.

Now we’ll just have to keep an eye on all of our suspects and see who has dodgy spelling…

Advertisement

Line of Duty continues on Sundays at 9pm on BBC1

Tags

All about Line of Duty

Line of Duty S5
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Who is H Line of Duty

Who is ‘H’ in Line of Duty? Meet the suspects

Line of Duty S5 - episode 3

Recap 7 major revelations in Line of Duty episode 3

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 09/04/2019 - Programme Name: Line of Duty - Series 5 - TX: 14/04/2019 - Episode: Line of Duty S5 - episode 3 (No. 3) - Picture Shows: ***EMBARGOED TILL 00:01 TUESDAY 9TH APRIL 2019*** Steve (MARTIN COMPSTON), Kate (VICKY MCCLURE), Hastings (ADRIAN DUNBAR) - (C) World Productions - Photographer: Peter Marley

Line of Duty viewers are in meltdown after one revealing spelling mistake

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 02/04/2019 - Programme Name: Line of Duty - Series 5 - TX: n/a - Episode: Line of Duty S5 - Episode 2 (No. 2) - Picture Shows: ***EMBARGOED TILL 00:01 2ND APRIL 2019*** Steve (MARTIN COMPSTON), Kate (VICKY MCCLURE), Tatleen (TAJ ATWAL) - (C) World Productions - Photographer: Aiden Monaghan

What do all the Line of Duty acronyms mean?