When is In For a Penny on TV? Who’s the host? What can we expect?

We may not be getting another series of Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway until next year, but one of the show’s most popular segments has landed its own spin-off.

The first game show to be played on the streets on Britain (a bit like Streetmate, only you win money and not a date), In For a Penny featured members of the public try their luck at winning £1000 by completing a series of games.

The show’s now landed its own Saturday night slot, so expect to see the mayhem of the mini-games ramped up a notch.

What time is In For a Penny on TV?

In For a Penny launches the first of its seven-part series on Saturday 13th April at 7:30pm on ITV.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, you can check it out below.

Who’s the host of In For a Penny?

Just like on Saturday Night Takeaway, Stephen Mulhern will be donning his glittery gold jacket and taking his daft quests across the nation.

And it seems the Britain’s Got More Talent host, 42, had just as much filming the show for its own series as he did as part of Saturday Night Takeaway.

“I have absolutely loved filming this show,” he said.

“I don’t think I have ever laughed so much filming a series and it was all down to the great British public, they are the real stars. I’ve been privileged to meet some of the most amazing people up and down the country and now the viewers will get to see just how funny and entertaining they are.”

The show was co-created by Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly of Saturday Night Takeaway, who said of the programme, “It was always a highlight for us to watch this segment on Saturday Night Takeaway and we are delighted it’s now become a series. Stephen is the perfect host, his warmth, wit and all-round humour mixed with the great British public, who are not only brilliant but are also unfazed when a man in a sparkly jacket appears and asks them to take part in ridiculous games! It makes for some fantastically funny TV.

What can we expect?

In For A Penny brings its usual brand of carnage across Britain, with the first episode seeing Mulhern terrorising the streets of Cardiff.

Randomly selecting a member of the public, it seems nowhere is safe from the barrage of mini-games, the first of which takes place in a garage. Titled Pump It Up, if they manage to fill up their car with exactly the specified amount of petrol, Mulhern will foot the bill.

Another mini-game, called Mum’s The Word, sees contestants frantically ring their mums and describe a random word in 30 seconds without using the said word. They have 30 seconds to say the right word and win £100.

The third mini-game, based in a supermarket, is titled Check It Out: Mulhern presents unsuspecting shoppers with five items on the conveyor belt. If they can correctly guess whether all five items are more or less expensive than the previous item on the belt, Mulhern will pay for their shop.

The final game sees the return of the classic format, with Mulhern asking members of the public to bet a penny that they can win £1000 while playing three rounds of party games, including singing some Tom Jones tunes and bobbing for marshmallows in flour.

It’s often stupid and the prize amounts are largely inconsequential, but it’s good fun, with some genuinely funny moments thanks to Mulhern’s silly sense of humour, making it the perfect lead in to Britain’s Got Talent that airs after.

Of the show, ITV’s Head of Entertainment Siobhan Greene said: “In For A Penny became such a popular item in Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway. The show is jammed packed with laugh out loud moments and it’s Stephen at his absolute best.”

In For a Penny launches on Saturday 13th April at 7:30pm