Britain’s Got Talent 2019 semi-finalists: who’s through to the live shows?

We may be 13 series in to Britain’s Got Talent, but there’s no sign that the nation is running out of highly talented folk.

It seems judges Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and David Walliams will have their work cut out whittling the acts down for the semi-finals.

We may be a long way off before the live shows, but with golden buzzer acts already rolling in, the semi-final line-up is already coming together.

We’ll keep you updated as the series progresses, but for now, here’s who’s made it to the Britain’s Got Talent semi-finals.

Who’s through to the Britain’s Got Talent 2019 semi-finals?

Flakefleet Primary School choir (David Walliams’ Golden Buzzer)

After a joyful performance of Queen’s Don’t Stop Me Now, Walliams burst into tears and hit his Golden Buzzer for the kids’ chorus and choirmaster/headteacher Dave McPartlin.

“It was just one of the most joyous things I’ve ever seen,” he told them. “You’ve made all our hearts soar today; it’s what you want your childhood to have been like and it’s what you want your children’s childhood to be like – which is just full of unbridled joy.”

Kojo Anim (Simon Cowell’s Golden Buzzer)

Anim’s routine about being broke was actually right on the money, with Simon Cowell deciding to push the golden buzzer for the comedian.

“I’m going to be honest with you, I don’t really like comedians on this show,” he said, to boos from the crowd. “But I love you.

“You were so funny and so unpredictable. You had the most amazing energy. This is the break you’ve been waiting for.”

Britain’s Got Talent continues Saturdays on ITV