TV Baftas Must-See Moment nominees include Bodyguard and Doctor Who

The six nominees for the Must-See Moment TV Bafta award have been unveiled, with Doctor Who, Bodyguard and Killing Eve all in the running.

Standout scenes in Coronation Street, Peter Kay’s Car Share and Netflix’s Queer Eye are also competing for the gong, to be awarded at the Bafta ceremony on Sunday 12th May.

Here’s everything you need to know about the nominees:

As much as fans are still convinced that Home Secretary Julia Montague survived (especially after that Red Nose sketch), this is the moment Keeley Hawes’ character was killed off while delivering a speech. Just as bodyguard David Budd (Richard Madden) suspects a threat and runs towards her, the entire stage is ripped apart by an explosion.

As the shock death of Shayne Ward’s character rocked the street, the ITV soap served up this powerful monologue from Gail Rodwell (Helen Worth). Reflecting on the tragic event, the long-serving character ponders how easy it is to remain oblivious to someone’s personal struggles.

In a moment that reduced viewers to tears when it first aired, The Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) and her companions witness Rosa Parks’s iconic stand against segregation in the US. After the civil rights campaigner refuses to move from the ‘white section’ to the ‘’coloured’ on the Montgomery bus, the time-travelling group must stand by in teary awe, rather than intercede, as Parks is led away by police.

After a series of cat and mouse games, Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh) finally enters the apartment of feared assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer). Picking her moment, Eve tricks the killer into a false sense of security before plunging a knife into her gut.

Yes, it’s that perfect moment when the door was ripped off Johns’s Fiat 500. While Kay’s character John waits patiently at a red light, passenger Kayleigh (Sian Gibson) notices a hedgehog trying to cross a road and gets out to help – causing quite the pile-up behind them. However, it’s when John lambasts her for the rescue that events start to spiral out of control.

All Queer Eye transformations are emotional, but it was the turnaround of Tom, a lonely dump-truck driver with a big ol’ heart, that really got fans talking. Realising he’s changed from a cynic to a dreamer at the episode’s close, he embraces the fab five in tears.

The TV Baftas will be broadcast Sunday 12th May on BBC1