When is Liar back for series two on ITV?

The first series of Liar gripped viewers with its twisting and turning tale of serial rapist Andrew Earlham and Laura Nielson’s fight to bring him down.

Now the psychological thriller is coming back to ITV for a second run. Here’s everything you need to know…

When is Liar series two on TV?

Liar series two will begin shooting in March and is expected to return to ITV in autumn 2019, writers Harry and Jack Williams told RadioTimes.com. This article will be updated with an exact air date as soon as it’s confirmed.

What happened at the end of Liar series one?

Just when it looked like serial rapist Andrew Earlham was headed for prison, Liar delivered one final surprise in the last moments of its finale.

In the closing scene, Andrew was shown half-submerged in the muddy marshes, his throat slit and blood on his shirt. But who killed him?

Andrew had been missing for weeks, having disappeared from his house on the night Laura Nielson finally discovered the evidence that would get him locked up: video footage of him raping 17 different women. But when the police rushed to arrest him, he had already vanished.

There are a lot of questions that need answering in series two, such as: who killed him? (We have our suspicions.) Has Laura stayed in town? What happened to Andrew’s orphaned son Luke?

Who’s in the cast of Liar series two?

Both Joanne Froggatt and Ioan Gruffudd are reprising their roles as Laura Nielson and Andrew Earlham for the second series, which will focus on who killed Andrew.

Gruffudd will appear in flashback sequences chronicling the events leading up to his character’s death.

Who are writers Harry and Jack Williams?

As well as penning Liar, the Williams brothers are also known for writing BBC1’s The Missing and Rellik. Their next creation is Kate Beckinsale drama The Widow.

They also run a production company, Two Brothers Pictures, which has produced Fleabag, Strangers and the forthcoming series Cheat.

Is there a trailer for Liar series two?

Not yet. But we’ll be sure to pop it in here when it lands…