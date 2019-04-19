After failing to qualify for the Eurovision finals for the past two years, Latvia are turning to an indie-pop duo to salvage their country’s recent run in the competition.

Here’s everything you need to know about Carousel:

Who is Latvia’s Eurovision 2019 entry Carousel?

Formed by Sabine Žuga and Maris Vasilievsky back in 2015, Carousel became the surprise winner of Supernova 2019, the Latvian national Eurovision contest.

Apparently inspired by their favourite authors, the duo are currently penning their debut album.

What is Latvia’s Eurovision 2019 song called?

Carousel will perform That Night at Eurovision. It’s not exactly a tune that will get the crowd up on their feet, but as Portugal’s Salvador Sobral proved in 2017, a slow song can still win the contest.

What will Latvia’s Eurovision 2019 song look like on stage?

They may change their performance for the finals, but Carousel gave audiences a very stripped-down staging at the Latvia national finals. No special lighting. No gimmicks. Just some good old-fashioned Latvian folk.

What are the odds of Latvia winning Eurovision 2019?

We’ll have to wait until closer to the final to see how Latvia fairs with the bookies

How did Latvia do at the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest?

If you don’t remember Latvia performing last year, it’s because their entry, Funny Girl by Laura Rizzotto, bowed out at the semi-finals.

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final takes place in Tel Aviv, Israel, on May 18th 2019