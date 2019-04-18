Line of Duty: what you need to remember about Gill Biggeloe

Gill Biggeloe (Polly Walker) makes a surprise return to Line of Duty in series five, crossing paths with Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar) for the first time since their fiery encounter at the end of series three.

Advertisement

The lawyer, who was called in to serve as legal counsel for AC-12 in series three after the mishandling of the Lindsay Denton (Keeley Hawes) case, pops up again as senior legal counsel to Rohan Sindwhani (Ace Bhatti), Central Police’s new Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC).

Thankfully there are other people in the room for this reunion, as it could have got far more awkward…

Who is Gill Biggeloe?

Gill was appointed as legal counsel to AC-12 for the entirety of series three by the then PCC, after questions were raised about the unit’s handling of the Lindsay Denton case. As you may recall, Steve Arnott (Martin Compston) was accused of planting evidence, and sleeping with the former police officer, who they had charged with aiding the set-up of an attack on a police convoy that saw the murder of Tommy Hunter, Jayne Akers and other police officers.

Gill and Ted had a brief flirtation, with the latter eventually rebuffing her advances as he felt uncomfortable breaking his vows, despite being separated from his wife.

In the series three finale, it became clear that she was attempting to stem the flow of police corruption cases in order to manage the public image of the police department.

“Anti-corruption is a double-edged sword,” she told Hastings in the series three finale, “we need to find just enough bent coppers to avoid accusations of a cover up, but not so many that the public starts to wonder if the police can be trusted.”

As we know, Hastings has always maintained he has a rather strict policy on bent coppers – so Biggeloe was shown the door.

But as she’s back with the PCC, she may well have more of an input this series. Stay tuned…

What has Gill Biggeloe done in series five?

Gill returned in episode two of the new series, when Hastings visited Sindwhani (Ace Bhatti), Central Police’s new Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC). The two awkwardly avoided direct eye contact, but she did advise Sindwhani to give AC-12 access to the information on John Corbett’s (Stephen Graham) undercover operation.

In episode three, she visited AC-12 to put the burners on Ted, as the PCC was unhappy that Corbett was still at large. This time, she spoke her mind. She suggested that DCC Wise, who oversees AC-12’s operations, was only appointed “because she’s a woman”. “Being female, she can’t be a mason,” she said. She also jokingly suggested that Ted had only promoted Kate over Steve because he is a sexist, and is attempting to cover his tracks.

Over dinner, she suggested that her superiors think that Hastings is “failing” in his attempts to apprehend Corbett, and urged him to “look after number one” and retire. Hastings brushed this suggestion off.

However, the two were then seen retiring to his hotel room. Can’t be too long before she finds out about the broken flusher…

Huge cliffhanger at the end of #LineOfDuty… will Gill notice the flush isn't working? Tune in, next time. — John Harris (@Johncnharris) April 14, 2019

Advertisement

Line of Duty continues on Sundays at 9pm on BBC1