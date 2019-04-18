What time is Home and Away on TV? What’s happening in the show? Who’s in the cast?

Debuting in 1989, soap opera Home and Away charts the lives and loves of the residents of Summer Bay. Following Neighbours, the soap is one of Australia’s most popular exports, garnering a healthy fan base in the UK and abroad.

Which days of the week are Home and Away on TV?

Home and Away is on Monday – Friday on Channel 5.

What time is Home and Away on TV?

Usually, Home and Away airs at 1:15pm every weekday afternoon, with a repeat again in the evening at 6pm.

Over the Christmas period (usually from about November onwards) both Home and Away and Neighbours go off air for six weeks, returning early January. This stops the British audience from catching up with the Australian output.

Can I live stream Home and Away online?

Channel 5’s catch-up service My5 does not offer a live stream option, but other television streaming service do include Channel 5 as an option.

Can I catch up on Home and Away episodes if I miss them live?

Yes. Shortly after the evening broadcast, Home and Away becomes available for catch-up viewing on My5. Each episode is available for a month after it’s first shown.

Can I watch Home and Away on My5 from outside the UK?

No. Channel 5 only buys he rights for transmission of programmes in the United Kingdom and the terms of their broadcast licence do not permit us to transmit outside of the UK.

What’s going to happen in Home and Away tonight and this week?

Warning! Spoilers below:

Monday: Bella blames herself for Colby’s troubles and decides to move away from Summer Bay, while Brody tells Justin that he loves Simone and is going to leave Ziggy.

Tuesday: Colby heads off to find Bella after discovering that she has fled the Bay, tensions remain high between Tori and Jasmine, and Dean posts a letter to McCarthy.

Wednesday: Dean breaks into the mailbox to retrieve the letter, while Willow and Ziggy are concerned for his wellbeing. Raffy makes a decision about school after struggling with assignments.

Thursday: Brody tells Simone he wants to be with her and will end his marriage, while Ziggy plans to start a family. Alf cannot understand why Martha is suddenly so keen to contact Roo.

Friday: Colby persuades Bella to return to Summer Bay, but he knows that he must be careful never to reveal his darkest secret. Mason casts around for ideas to help Raffy.

Who is the Home and Away showrunner?

The show was created by John Holmes, who served as series producer on the first series. He is still listed as Executive Producer alongside Julie McGauran. McGauran has also worked a series of Australian dramas.

The current series producer is Lucy Addario, who previously worked on another Aussie soap All Saints.

Is Summer Bay a real place?

The idyllic seaside town of Summer Bay, in New South Wales, is fictional. The show is actually shot in the affluent Palm Beach, Sydney.

Can I visit the Home and Away set?

For the princely sum of $105 per person, super fans of the show can take a tour around the show’s set in Sydney. Expert guides are on hand to share their Home and Away trivia, and fans are given plenty of opps to snap photos and relive their favourite scenes.

More details can be found here.

Who’s in the cast of Home and Away?

Having been on air for almost 30 years and pumping out five episodes a week, Home and Away has a large and extensive cast list.

Some of the best-known characters include:

Ray Meagher as Alf Stewart

Georgie Parker as Roo Stewart

Emily Symons as Marilyn Chambers

Lynne McGranger as Irene Roberts

Ada Nicodemou as Leah Patterson

Shane Withington as John Palmer

Will McDonald as Jett James

Penny McNamee as Tori Morgan

James Stuart as Justin Morgan

Jackson Heywood as Brody Morgan

Orpheus Pledger as Mason Morgan

Olivia Deeble as Raffy Morrison

Sophie Dillman as Ziggy Astoni

Rohan Nichol as Ben Astoni

Kestie Morassi as Maggie Astoni

Anna Cocquerel as Coco Astoni

Jake Ryan as Robbo

Lukas Radovich as Ryder Jackson

Sarah Roberts as Willow Harris

Sam Frost as Jasmine Delaney

Patrick O’Connor as Dean Thompson

Tim Franklin as Colby Thorne

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1.15pm and weeknights at 6pm on Channel 5