Who is Croatia’s Eurovision 2019 entry Roko Blažević?

Despite competing 23 times since 1993, Croatia are still waiting for their first Eurovision win. And this year, they’re hoping Roko Blažević – the Croatian Michael Bublé – will bring home the Eurovision trophy.

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know about Roko Blažević.

Who is Roko Blažević?

Aged just 18, Roko is already a star in the Slavic world, having won Serbian singing contest Pinkove Zvezdice. Mentored by Jacques Houdek – a former Eurovision competitor for Croatia and a coach on the country’s version of The Voice – Roko won Dora 2019, Croatia’s national selection process.

What is Croatia’s Eurovision 2019 song called?

Roko Blažević will be performing The Dream at Eurovision. It’s a bilingual ballad some might call powerful, although others might label it ‘over-dramatic’.

The Dream was penned by Jacques Houdek, Andrea Ćurić and Charlie Mason (not that one).

What will Croatia’s Eurovision 2019 song look like on stage?

Although we’ll have to wait for the rehearsals to really see what’s in store, at Croatia’s national selection Roko performed The Dream on a simple stage with dry ice (see below). Oh, and he was wearing some fairly shaky angel wings. Because why not?

What are the odds of Croatia winning Eurovision 2019?

We’ll have to wait closer to the competition to see what the bookies make of Roko’s chances.

How did Croatia do at the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest?

Not well. At all. Their entry Crazy, a song performed by Croatian singer Franka Batelić, finished 17th out of 19 in the semi-finals.

Advertisement

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final takes place in Tel Aviv, Israel, on 18th May 2019