Iceland’s ‘techno BDSM’ Eurovision entry are out to demolish capitalism and trouser wrestle Theresa May

If chains, whips and anti-capitalist techno excite you then the Eurovision Song Contest is definitely one to watch this year. If not, we strongly advise closing your eyes and taking your gran out of the room when Icelandic entry Hatari (translating to Haters in English) step on stage in full bondage gear.

190 million viewers across the world are expected to see the gimp-suited trio – Klemens Hannigan, Matthías Tryggvi Haraldson, and Einar Stéfansson – try and win the contest on 18th May with their entry Hatrið Mun Sigra (Hate Will Prevail). Sung in Icelandic, the track starts off with lines like “The hangover is endless/Life is meaningless/The void will get us all” before breaking into a rousing chorus of “Europe will crumble/A web of lies will arise from the ashes”.

Congratulations it ain’t.

Hate Will Prevail is, however, “one step nearer to destroying capitalism,” according to the group from the same city as Sigur Rós. Hatari have said competing against the likes of a French Youtuber and Sandstorm star Darude will be a key step to destroying the current socio-economic world. We bet Trotsky wishes he’d thought of that.

Eurovision isn’t the only competition the band are hoping to win in Tel Aviv this year. Hatari recently challenged Benjamin Netanyahu – Prime Minister of Eurovision host nation Israel – to a bout of Icelandic trouser wrestling, or glíma. In a statement, the group clarified that “traditional Icelandic trouser grip rules” will be in force, with a UN-sponsored referee present to ensure “drengskapur” (sportsman-like conduct).

Hatari’s prize? The right to create “the first ever Hatari sponsored liberal BDSM colony” on the Israeli coast.

(Although the band thoughtfully allowed Netanyahu to choose the exact time of the match, he hasn’t replied to the challenge at the time of writing.)

Whether this is a cunning bluff or not, Hatari might have some new trouser wrestling rivals soon enough – opponents from our own Houses of Parliament.

At least, that’s what we learned after speaking to the group ahead of their appearance at Eurovision 2019. And we didn’t just talk about glíma: Hatari were also happy to divulge their plans to bring down society, the nature of anti-capitalistic-bondage-techno performance art, and the joys of parking your car in Reykjavik.

Greetings Hatari! Tell us, how will you use Eurovision to bring down capitalism?

The nature of our distributor’s plan to orchestrate the end of capitalism is such that no single member of Hatari knows the entire plan.

Our tasks are laid out for us anonymously by a member of the board of directors, who it is critical we never meet in person. As of now, our only task is to win the Eurovision Song Contest 2019.

If Karl Marx – the original anti-capitalist – was alive today, do you think he would be a fan of Hatari? Would you let him join the band?

Karl Marx would be our honorary gimp.

What will you do if you win the Eurovision Song Contest 2019?

Await our next orders from the board of directors, and preferably sell T-shirts, energy drinks, and other branded merchandise to gain capital.

Ending capitalism is a very expensive affair, which we take very seriously, and we thank our sponsor, SodaDream, for their support along the way.

Above: here’s what Hatari look like out of costume and baking a lovely cake for their children. Top blokes.

Sadly Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hasn’t yet responded to your glíma challenge. Would you be willing to wrestle Theresa May instead? We also have a politician called Boris Johnson who we think would be up for it.

We have heard of these right honorary individuals you mention. As we say in Iceland, any man or woman of honour will always respond to a fair glíma challenge, or as you would say in English, a fair match of traditional trouser grip wrestling.

If Theresa May and Boris Johnson name the time, place, and terms of the Glíma, we will honour their call.

Okay, but if Netanyahu does accept your glíma challenge and is defeated, could anyone from the UK join your BDSM colony?

Our first ever liberal Hatari-sponsored BDSM colony on the Mediterranean coast will be open to all people who appreciate the beauty of anti-capitalistic bondage techno performance art.

What are your favourite hobbies outside of BDSM?

Our hobbies include promoting our image on social media, marketing products to children, going on scenic tours to appreciate the numerous well-spaced parking lots around the Reykjavik area, Icelandic trouser grip wrestling, reading all the latest in Israeli media, and enjoying a refreshing beverage such as that of premier Icelandic drink manufacturer SodaDream, exporters of the purest water left on Earth.

Why exactly should people in the UK vote for Hatari at Eurovision?

Because Doomsday is upon them, they look into the mirror and recognise themselves in Hatari. We are all Hatari.

Can you explain your Eurovision entry Hatrið Mun Sigra? Why do you want Hate to Prevail?

Hatred Prevails is, in our view, a dystopia, a reflection on power and the powerless, hope and hopelessness. It is a dark vision of the future, a warning against what we see as a possible reality if we do not love one another. Populism is on the rise in Europe.

Our overwhelming victory in the Icelandic national selection process [the group won over 60% of the public vote] tells us that Icelanders agree with our agenda of upholding a critical discussion about the competition’s context. Eurovision is a political affair.

There’s been a bit of controversy after it was suggested you would use your performance as a platform for the Palestinian cause. Do you plan to protest against Israel on the Eurovision stage?

The rules of the Eurovision Song Contest are clear. Any political propaganda on stage is not allowed. However, we plan to use the agenda-setting power that comes with participation to uphold a critical discussion about the context in which the contest is being held.

Here’s a question that plenty of people aren’t sure about: just how serious are Hatari?

Dead serious.

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final takes place in Tel Aviv, Israel, on 18th May 2019