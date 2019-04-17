Filming that Game of Thrones dragon scene nearly did Kit Harington some serious damage

Jon Snow was in fear of losing his life during his first dragon ride in the Game of Thrones season eight, but actor Kit Harington has revealed he was in fear of losing something else while filming the scene…

Advertisement

In a new behind-the-scenes video, the 32-year-old reveals that he had to film the impactful scenes on a mechanical ‘buck’ – which put a particularly sensitive area under threat.

“Buck work is not easy,” Harington explains. “I think what sums up the buck for me was there was a bit where Jon almost falls off.

“The dragon swings around really violently, and my right [testicle] got trapped, and I didn’t have time to say ‘Stop!’ and I was being swung around.

“In my head, I thought, ‘This is how it ends, on this buck, swinging me around by the testicles, literally.’”

The dragon scenes were not the only awkward moments that Harington had to film, with the star admitting it was “really odd” to kiss co-star Emilia Clarke, who plays his lover/aunt Daenerys Targaryen.

“Emilia and I had been best friends over a seven-year period and by the time we had to kiss it seemed really odd,” he told The Mirror.

“Emilia, [my wife] Rose [Leslie] and I are good friends, so even though you’re actors and it’s your job, there’s an element of weirdness when the three of us are having dinner and we had a kissing scene that day.”

Advertisement

Game of Thrones continues Sundays at 2am or Mondays at 9pm on Sky Atlantic