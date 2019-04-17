Climate change campaigner storms out of Sky News interview after host labels him “incompetent, middle-class, self-indulgent”

A spokesperson for Extinction Rebellion walked out of his interview on Sky News after host Adam Boulton lambasted the climate change campaigners.

Robin Boardman appeared on the programme to discuss the protests organised by Extinction Rebellion in London this week.

The group, which have been blocking roads and bridges in the capital, have since confirmed they may be “non-violently disrupting services on the London Underground” in order to highlight the urgency of climate change.

Extinction Rebellion representative stomps out of interview after being taken to task by Sky’s Adam Boulton #ExtinctionRebellion pic.twitter.com/ybdEQ3tqPV — Thomas Newton (@SkyTNewton) April 17, 2019

Speaking to Boulton, Boardman explained, “We are failing as a species. We are failing people. I care so deeply about the people in this world, and all the life on it. And I will not see it die.”

But Boulton seemed less than impressed with Boardman’s reasoning, labelling himself and the protestors “self-indulgent.”

“It’s half-term week and Parliament isn’t even here, you’ve come here and you’ve caused disruption in Westminster,” he said. “You’re not even getting your message across.

“You’re a load of incompetent, middle class, self-indulgent people who want to tell us how to live our life. That’s what you are, isn’t it?”

Boardman responded, “Millions of people are going to starve, starting with those in Africa.

“We’re starting to see the effects it’s having right now. We’re going to have another hot summer. We’re seeing the effects right here in the UK. People are not going to be able to put food on their plates and I won’t stand for that.

“I won’t stand for people who won’t stand up for what it means to live on this planet. And I won’t stand for anything else.”

With that, he stood, and walked off set.

Some viewers were unimpressed with Boulton’s “patronising, unprofessional, arrogant and downright personal abuse”.

@adamboultonSKY What an absolutely outrageous interview of that young man on climate change. Your patronising, unprofessional, arrogant and downright personal abuse of that young man was way off the chart. If you are incapable of being respectful to your own guests, get a new job — Casper – SCOTLAND-REMOVE BRANCH OFFICES (@Casper10666) April 17, 2019

Well that was car crash tv as @adamboultonSKY calls Extinction Rebellion spokesman a ‘far right fascist’ and totally humiliated him on @SkyNews Poor kid was totally out of his depth, but no need for that sort of treatment from someone who should know better. Sky turning into Fox. — OnceACameraman… (@exCameramanJim) April 17, 2019

But the Sky News man defended his line of questioning.

As for aggressive questioning of @ExtinctionR. I'd say disrupting the lives of millions of people merits an explanation. — Adam Boulton (@adamboultonSKY) April 17, 2019

It’s not the first time this week that Sky News anchors have come under fire for their interviewing style.

Host Jayne Secker was labelled “patronising” after she clashed with a guest over renting during the housing crisis, but later apologised for what she called “a mistake at work”.