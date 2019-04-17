Who is Norway’s Eurovision 2019 entry KEiiNO?

Norway’s Eurovision entry song is called Spirit In The Sky, but don’t be fooled — a Gareth Gates cover this is not. Three-piece band KEiiNO (pronounced.. keeno?) have produced a glorious and frequently unintelligible track that’s bound to see viewers keen to vote.

Meet KEiiNO below…

Who is Norways’s Eurovision entry KEiiNO?

KEiiNO is a Norwegian-Sami collaboration between rapper Fred Buljo and singers Alexandra Rotan and Tom Hugo. They were formed ahead of Norway’s Eurovision selection, the Melodi Grand Prix, which (spoiler!) they won.

What is Norway’s Eurovision 2019 song called?

Inspired by struggles for equal rights, Spirit In The Sky was written by husband-and-husband team Tom Hugo and Alex Olsson, Fred Buljo, Alexandra Rotan, Henrik Tala and Rûdiger Schramm

What will Norway’s Eurovision 2019 song look like on stage?

Think X-Men uniforms for the gents, a marching percussion band — and truly unique “rapping” (skip to the two-minute mark) (You’re welcome).

What are the odds of Norway winning Eurovision 2019?

If Fred Buljo’s rapping is anything to go by, we predict great things. Well, at least a place on the left-hand-side of the scoreboard.

How did Norway do at the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest?

Norway has a good track record at Eurovision, with chirpy singer/violinist Alexander Rybak bagging seventh place last year (he previously won the contest back in 2009).

The Eurovision Song Contest will be held on Saturday May 18th 2019