Who are Montenegro’s Eurovision 2019 entry D mol?

Meet the group attempting to pull off a win of biblical proportions with song Heaven

Eurovision Montenegro

We’ll put this out there now: it would be a huge surprise if Montenegro won Eurovision 2019. Only reaching the final in two of their 10 attempts in the competition, the country’s best finish is 13th place.

What they need this year is an act who can stand out from the crowd. One with some truly bizarre staging. And some super cheesy lyrics. In other words, they need D mol. 

Who is Montenegro’s Eurovision 2019 entry D mol?

D mol are a six-piece vocal group consisting of Tamara Vujacic, Mirela Ljumic, Zeljko Vukcevic, Ivana Obradovic, Emel Franca, Rizo Feratovic.

The group were coached by Danijel Alibabić, who competed for Serbia and Montenegro with a boy band called No Name. Yup, they were actually called No Name.

What is Montenegro’s Eurovision 2019 song called?

D mol will perform song Heaven at Eurovision 2019. Content warning: it’s more 1990s than you’re expecting.

What will Montenegro’s Eurovision 2019 song look like on stage?

We’ve got our fingers crossed that D Mol will use the staging they had for their national final: the group stood on a giant music sheet, singing stationary at different heights throughout.

What are the odds of Montenegro winning Eurovision 2019?

We’ll have to wait till closer to the competition to see what the bookies make of D Mol’s chances.

How did Montenegro do at the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest?

For the second year running, Montenegro failed to reach the final. Their song Inje finished 16th out of 18 acts in the semi-final.

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final takes place in Tel Aviv, Israel, on May 18th 2019

Meet the acts competing in the Eurovision Song Contest 2019

