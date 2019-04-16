First trailer for Doctor Who’s virtual reality film The Runaway

Fans who have always wanted to travel with the Doctor in the TARDIS are in luck, as a new virtual reality adventure is set to be released.

Titled Doctor Who: The Runaway, the 13-minute animated and interactive adventure sees Jodie Whittaker reprise her role as the Thirteenth Doctor, with the viewer helping her defeat a new threat.

The original story, penned by Turn Up Charlie and Death in Paradise writer Victoria Asare-Archer, sees the user wake up in the TARDIS after a major collision.

The Doctor then introduces them to a volatile ball of energy called Volta which is under threat of explosion. While the Doctor is keen to return Volta to its home planet, a string of galactic intruders are equally determined to manipulate Volta for their own ends.

It’s now down to you as the viewer to help the Doctor fly the Tardis away from the forces of evil to save the universe.

The short, directed by virtual reality veteran Mathias Chelebourg, will feature new original music from series composer Segun Akinola.

Doctor Who: The Runaway is the closest we may be getting to a new episode this year, with series 12 not due to debut on the BBC until 2020.

Whittaker will be returning to the role, alongside her Tardis team Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill. Showrunner Chris Chibnall will continue to lead the series.

While details about the new episodes are currently sparse, snippets from the shooting schedule have revealed that one episode will deal with early 20th century wartime Paris, while another (which may or may not guest star Stephen Fry) will involve espionage and British spy agencies.

Chibnall also teased at a question and answer session with fans that we may see more from Gill’s character Yaz, hinting she might return to her former career as a police officer.

“That’s a really good question,” he told the crowd. “I think that some of these questions may be answered in the forthcoming season…”

Doctor Who: The Runaway will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival