Harry and Meghan’s new Instagram account has broken a world record

The royal couple gained one million followers in less than six hours

Harry and Meghan (Getty)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have already broken a world record with their brand new Instagram account – by gaining a million followers in less than six hours.

The official sussexroyal account was launched on Tuesday 2nd April and, at the time of writing, has over three million followers.

More than a million Instagram users liked the account’s first post, which featured a series of images of the couple making official visits around the world with the caption: “We look forward to sharing the work that drives us, the causes we support, important announcements, and the opportunity to shine a light on key issues.”

The royals, who are expecting their first child, beat a record previously held by South Korean K-pop singer Kang Daniel, who reached the million mark in 11 hours and 36 minutes.

Before him, the record was held by Pope Francis, who garnered a million followers in the space of 12 hours.

Guiness World Records confirmed the royals’ achievement with a Twitter post.

The sussexroyal account splits their Instagram feed from the one they shared with the Prince William and Kate Middleton, kensingtonroyal, which has 7.3 million followers.

Markle, who rose to fame as an actress in the US series Suits, deleted all her personal social media accounts ahead of the Royal Wedding in 2018.

