Rescue dog Henry becomes Blue Peter’s newest pet presenter

Blue Peter has added a new team member: adorable rescue dog Henry.

The two-year-old beagle basset hound cross will become the 10th dog to ‘present’ the CBBC show in its long history.

Henry will make his debut on Thursday 4th April, and will become a regular fixture thereafter.

He was adopted from Dogs Trust, and, according to a release from the BBC, “loves long walks and is very inquisitive”.

His first episode will tell the story of his journey from the rehoming centre to his new Blue Peter family, and will feature clips of his first trip to the show’s offices and studio.

He will then appear live in the studio as CBBC’s Pets Factor vet, Rory Cowlam, gives him a look over to ensure he’s fit and healthy.

“Henry is such a friendly dog and I can’t wait to have him in the studio every week,” presenter Lindsey Russell said. “He’s already met the crew, had a good sniff around and seems to love it. Pets have always been such an important part of Blue Peter and it’s so exciting to be welcoming the latest one to the show.”

Petra, the first Blue Peter dog, who made his debut in 1962, is immortalised as a statue in the Blue Peter garden at MediaCityUK in Salford. Let’s hope Henry leaves as strong of an impression.

Blue Peter airs Thursdays at 5.30pm on CBBC